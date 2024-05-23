BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition launched in India, priced at 46.90 lakh

BMW India has launched the new 2 Series 220i M Sport Shadow Edition priced at ₹46.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new offering joins the recently launched BMW X3 Shadow Edition to the brand’s portfolio, bringing tasteful upgrades to the brand’s entry-level luxury sedan. The new 2 Series Gran Coupe Shadow Edition is about ₹3 lakh more expensive than the standard equivalent variant and will be locally assembled at the automaker’s Chennai facility.

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Shadow Edition is about ₹3 lakh more expensive than the standard equivalent variant and gets a host of upgrades to gi

BMW has opened bookings for the 220i M Sport Shadow Edition online and the model will be available in limited numbers. In terms of upgrades, the special edition offering gets blacked-out elements on the exterior including the kidney grille, darkened inlays within the adaptive LED headlamps, a black boot-lip spoiler and floating BMW hub caps on all four wheels.

Also Read : BMW X3 Shadow Edition launched at ₹74.90 lakh with cosmetic upgrades

The BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition is available only with the 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine tuned for 187 bhp and 280 Nm

The BMW 220i M Sport Shadow is offered in two colour options - Alpine White and Skyscraper Grey. The M Sport package is standard on the car and brings features like the side gills, M Aerodynamics package, and M badging on the key with black inserts.

The cabin also gets upgrades on the special edition with electrically adjustable sports seats with memory function and an ‘Illuminated Berlin’ interior. The look is further accentuated by the carbon-fibre finish on the gear selector and lighting with six selectable colours. The interior is upholstered in black and oyster colour combinations. Other features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, BMW Virtual Assistant, Gesture Control, wireless charging, park assist, and more.

Power on the BMW 2 Series Shadow Edition comes from the 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine tuned for 187 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission that powers the front wheels. The model can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds. The luxury sedan comes with a host of features including six airbags, ABS with Brake Assist, DSC, traction control, ISOFIX anchorages, and more.

First Published Date: