New-generation Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 launched, priced at 82,911

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new-generation Splendor+ XTEC 2.0, priced at ₹82,911 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The latest generation Hero Splendor celebrates the 30th anniversary of the world’s highest-selling motorcycle and packs several premium and segment-first features. The new Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 gets a new LED headlamp with a high-intensity position lamp (HIPL). The commuter also gets a new H-shaped signature taillight for a distinctive appearance. That said, the model continues to retain the familiar silhouette.

Hero Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 New Features

The new Hero Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 also includes a digital speedometer with an eco-indicator. The new instrument console also packs a Real-Time Mileage indicator (RTMI) as well as Bluetooth connectivity for calls, SMS and battery alerts. The bike has been updated with hazard lights for better safety. Hero has added USB charging, a longer seat for better comfort and a larger glovebox with a hinge-type design for more convenience. The 2024 Splendor XTEC+ 2.0 also gets a new dual-tone paint scheme.

Commenting on the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer – India BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Splendor is an iconic brand with an unmatched leadership spanning 30 years. The motorcycle has won millions of hearts and continues to encourage India’s growth by empowering people through accessible mobility. Splendor’s enduring success is a testament to Hero MotoCorp’s continuous innovation, brand trust and product reliability. A perfect blend of iconic design, latest technology, and practicality, the Splendor is an emotion, a symbol of progress, and the unwavering aspirations of 40 million happy customers."

Hero Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 Engine Specifications

Power on the new-gen Splendor+ XTEC comes from the familiar 100 cc engine tuned for 7.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor comes with the Idle Stop Start System (i3S) that promises a best-in-class fuel economy of 73 kmpl (claimed).

Hero has also enhanced the service interval to 6,000 km bringing down the running cost by a significant margin. The company is also offering a warranty of 5 years/70,000 km. The new Splendor+ XTEC is available in three dual-tone colours - Matte Grey, Gloss Black and Gloss Red.

