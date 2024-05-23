|Battery Capacity
|26 Ah
|Max Speed
|25 Kmph
|Range
|55-70 Km
|Charging time
|3-4 Hrs
Tunwal Mini Lithino price starts at ₹ 54,990 .
|GT Force RYD Plus
|GT Force Vegas
|Yulu Wynn
|Ampere Magnus
|Okinawa R30
|Hero Electric Flash
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹54,990
₹65,555
₹55,555
₹55,555
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹58,992
₹59,640
|Battery Capacity
26 Ah
2.2 kWh
1.5 kWh
51 V,19.3 Ah, LFP
38.25 Ah
1.25 KWH
1.536 kWh
|Range
55-70 Km
95 km
70 km
68 km/charge
45.0
60 km/charge
85 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
