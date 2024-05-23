Which is the top variant of Tunwal Mini Lithino? Tunwal Mini Lithino comes in a single variant which is the Mini Lithino 48V.

What are the key specifications of the Tunwal Mini Lithino? The Tunwal Mini Lithino is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 55-70 Km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 26 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Tunwal Mini Lithino have, and what is the price range? The Tunwal Mini Lithino offers a single variant. The variant, Mini Lithino 48V is priced at Rs. 54,990 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Tunwal Mini Lithino? The Tunwal Mini Lithino is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 26 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 55-70 Km on a single charge.