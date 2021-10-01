The Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V, is priced at ₹63,509 (ex-showroom).
The Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Ampere Reo priced between ₹59.9 Thousands - 64.5 Thousands.
The Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V has Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and Display.