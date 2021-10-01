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Mini LithinoPriceRangeSpecifications
Tunwal Mini Lithino Front Left View
1/10
Tunwal Mini Lithino Front View
2/10
Tunwal Mini Lithino Right View
3/10
Tunwal Mini Lithino Back Mirror View
4/10
Tunwal Mini Lithino Footspace View
5/10
Tunwal Mini Lithino Front Tyre View
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6/10

Tunwal Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
63,509*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V

Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V Prices

The Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V, is priced at ₹63,509 (ex-showroom).

Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V Range

The Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V Battery & Range

Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Ampere Reo priced between ₹59.9 Thousands - 64.5 Thousands.

Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V Specs & Features

The Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V has Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Tunwal Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V Price

Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V

₹ 63,509*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,990
RTO
3,849
Insurance
4,670
On-Road Price in Delhi
63,509
EMI@1,365/mo
Add to Compare
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Tunwal Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
50-65 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP65
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Hydrolic Suspention

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hour

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Tunwal Mini Lithino Mini Lithino 48V EMI
EMI1,229 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
57,158
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
57,158
Interest Amount
16,555
Payable Amount
73,713

Tunwal Mini Lithino Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
Mini LithinovsWolf
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
Mini LithinovsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
Mini LithinovsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
Mini LithinovsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
Mini LithinovsS1 Z
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
Mini LithinovsFlash

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