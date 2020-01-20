The LoEV LoEV STD, is priced at ₹63,337 (ex-showroom).
The LoEV LoEV STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The LoEV LoEV STD is available in 8 colour options: Yellow, Silver, Red, Ice Blue, Gray, Blue, Black, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the LoEV LoEV STD include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Okaya EV Faast F2F priced ₹80 Thousands.
The LoEV LoEV STD has OTA Battery Updates, Clock, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Roadside Assistance, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.