BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV LoEV STD

59,900*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV Key Specs
Max Speed43 Kmph
BattRE Electric LoEV LoEV STD Latest Updates

BattRE Electric LoEV falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of BattRE Electric LoEV LoEV STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 59,900. It offers many

  • Max Speed: 43 kmph
  • Body Type: Electric Bikes

  • Max Speed: 43 kmph
  • Body Type: Electric Bikes
    • ...Read More

    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV LoEV STD Price

    LoEV STD
    ₹ 59,900*On-Road Price
    43 Kmph
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    59,900
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    59,900
    EMI@1,287/mo
    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV LoEV STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Motor Type
    BLDC
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Max Speed
    43 kmph
    Body Type
    Electric Bikes
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Remote Key, Wheel Immobilizer, Reverse Gear, 10 AMP Fast Charger
    Clock
    Yes
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Fast Charging
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lithium Ion
    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV LoEV STD EMI
    EMI1,159 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    53,910
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    53,910
    Interest Amount
    15,614
    Payable Amount
    69,524

