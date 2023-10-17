BattRE Electric LoEV falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of BattRE Electric LoEV LoEV STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 59,900. It offers many BattRE Electric LoEV falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of BattRE Electric LoEV LoEV STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 59,900. It offers many features like Clock, Charging Point, Anti Theft Alarm, Fast Charging, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Max Speed: 43 kmph Body Type: Electric Bikes ...Read MoreRead Less