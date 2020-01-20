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BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV LoEV STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
63,337*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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LoEV LoEV STD

LoEV LoEV STD Prices

The LoEV LoEV STD, is priced at ₹63,337 (ex-showroom).

LoEV LoEV STD Range

The LoEV LoEV STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

LoEV LoEV STD Colours

The LoEV LoEV STD is available in 8 colour options: Yellow, Silver, Red, Ice Blue, Gray, Blue, Black, White.

LoEV LoEV STD Battery & Range

LoEV LoEV STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the LoEV LoEV STD include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Okaya EV Faast F2F priced ₹80 Thousands.

LoEV LoEV STD Specs & Features

The LoEV LoEV STD has OTA Battery Updates, Clock, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Roadside Assistance, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV LoEV STD Price

LoEV LoEV STD

₹ 63,337*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,900
Insurance
3,437
On-Road Price in Delhi
63,337
EMI@1,361/mo
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BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV LoEV STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1820 mm
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Height
1120 mm
Width
520 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Tubeless
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Irom Rims
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
60-150 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydraulic Coilover
Front Suspension
Fork Type Hydraulic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP67
Battery Capacity
1.2 kWh
OTA Battery Updates
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Hub Motor
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 Minutes

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Remote Key, Wheel Immobilizer, Reverse Gear, 10 AMP Fast Charger
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV LoEV STD EMI
EMI1,225 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
57,003
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
57,003
Interest Amount
16,510
Payable Amount
73,513

BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
LoEVvsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
LoEVvsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
LoEVvsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
LoEVvsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
LoEVvsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
LoEVvsS1 Z

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