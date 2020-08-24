The R30 STD, is priced at ₹65,469 (ex-showroom).
The R30 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The R30 STD is available in 5 colour options: Sunrise Yellow, Sea Green, Metallic Orange, Glossy Red, Pearl White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the R30 STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.
The R30 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Passenger Footrest, Display and Charging at Home.