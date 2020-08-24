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R30PriceRangeSpecifications
Okinawa R30 Front Left View
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Okinawa R30 Front View
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Okinawa R30 Rear Left View
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Okinawa R30 Rear View
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Okinawa R30 Right View
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Okinawa R30 Carry Hook View
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Okinawa R30 STD

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65,469*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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R30 STD

R30 STD Prices

The R30 STD, is priced at ₹65,469 (ex-showroom).

R30 STD Range

The R30 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

R30 STD Colours

The R30 STD is available in 5 colour options: Sunrise Yellow, Sea Green, Metallic Orange, Glossy Red, Pearl White.

R30 STD Battery & Range

R30 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the R30 STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.

R30 STD Specs & Features

The R30 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Passenger Footrest, Display and Charging at Home.

Okinawa R30 STD Price

R30 STD

₹ 65,469*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
61,998
Insurance
3,471
On-Road Price in Delhi
65,469
EMI@1,407/mo
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Okinawa R30 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1725 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
735 mm
Width
695 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
E-ABS
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 – 10,Rear :- 3.00 – 10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
60 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Continuous Power
250 W
No Of Batteries
1
Continious Power
250 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Double Shocker with dual tube technology
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP65
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
No
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco and Sport
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
One Push start button, Auto Handle lock function, Auto Motor lock function, Pillion Footrest open and close, Hazard Function, Detachable battery with battery lock function, Lithium Battery with safety valve, Seat open with remote, Scooter power off and Handle lock function, Hooter, Scooter Power switch
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
Okinawa R30 STD EMI
EMI1,266 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
58,922
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
58,922
Interest Amount
17,066
Payable Amount
75,988

Okinawa R30 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
R30vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
R30vsEpluto 7G
Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
R30vsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
R30vsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
R30vsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
R30vsReo Li Plus

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