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WynnPriceRangeSpecifications
Yulu Wynn Front Left View
1/10
Yulu Wynn Left View
2/10
Yulu Wynn Rear Right View
3/10
Yulu Wynn Front Tyre View
4/10
Yulu Wynn Handle View
5/10
Yulu Wynn Mirror View
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6/10

Yulu Wynn STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
55,555*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Wynn STD

Wynn STD Prices

The Wynn STD, is priced at ₹55,555 (ex-showroom).

Wynn STD Range

The Wynn STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Wynn STD Colours

The Wynn STD is available in 2 colour options: Scarlet Red, Moonlight White.

Wynn STD Battery & Range

Wynn STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Wynn STD include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Okaya EV Faast F2F priced ₹80 Thousands.

Wynn STD Specs & Features

The Wynn STD has Low Battery Indicator, Passenger Footrest, OTA Battery Updates, Battery Portability, Hub Motor and Display.

Yulu Wynn STD Price

Wynn STD

₹ 55,555*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,555
On-Road Price in Delhi
55,555
EMI@1,194/mo
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Yulu Wynn STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1630 mm
Wheelbase
1200 mm
Height
740 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm
Width
670 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-60/100-12, Rear :-80/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
68 km
Max Speed
24.9 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Spring coil
Front Suspension
Telescope

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP67
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes
Yulu Wynn STD EMI
EMI1,075 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
49,999
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
49,999
Interest Amount
14,481
Payable Amount
64,480

Yulu Wynn Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
WynnvsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
WynnvsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
WynnvsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
WynnvsReo
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
WynnvsGig
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
WynnvsS1 Z

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