The Wynn STD, is priced at ₹55,555 (ex-showroom).
The Wynn STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Wynn STD is available in 2 colour options: Scarlet Red, Moonlight White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Wynn STD include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Okaya EV Faast F2F priced ₹80 Thousands.
The Wynn STD has Low Battery Indicator, Passenger Footrest, OTA Battery Updates, Battery Portability, Hub Motor and Display.