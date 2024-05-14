BMW Motorrad M 1000 XR debuts in India in M Competition form at 45 lakh

BMW Motorrad India has introduced the new M 1000 XR in India, priced at ₹45 lakh, ex-showroom. Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), booking for the M 1000 XR has commenced across India. The Indian market receives the M Competition variant, featuring a range of carbon fibre parts, including wheels, side panels, front wheel covers, and more.

The M 1000 XR features a sharp and sporty design, highlighted by elements such as split LED headlights, a compact windscreen, and a streamlined tail s

The bike's aesthetics are striking, with a special high-gloss black paint contrasting with the high-gloss carbon fibre side panels. The BMW M division colours further enhance the bike's visual appeal.

The design of the M 1000 XR is sharp and sporty, with elements like the split LED headlights, small windscreen, and sleek tail section. The bike's overall look is purposeful and aggressive, setting it apart from its base model, the S 1000 XR.

The BMW M 1000 XR is powered by a 999 cc inline-four engine, delivering 201 bhp at 12,750 rpm and 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. BMW claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 278 kmph.

The bike comes equipped with a host of electronics, including four ride modes: Road, Dynamic, Race, and Race Pro with three settings, Dynamic Traction Control, wheelie control, and more. The settings are accessible via the 6.5-inch TFT display, which also features an OBD interface for the M GPS data logger and lap timer. Additional features include launch control, a pit lane speed limiter, and Brake Slide Assist for controlled cornering.

In terms of suspension, the M 1000 XR features a USD fork with ten-step adjustments and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. It rides on 17-inch wheels with a 120-section tyre at the front and a 200-section tyre at the rear. Braking is handled by twin discs at the front and a disc at the rear.

