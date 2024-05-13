TVS iQube now comes in two new battery pack options. Check details

TVS Motor Company has expanded its electric scooter lineup with the introduction of a new variant of the TVS iQube , featuring a 2.2 kWh battery. This new variant offers an introductory effective ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 94,999. The 2.2 kWh battery pack allows the TVS iQube to achieve a charging time of 0-80 per cent in two hours. Additionally, the scooter boasts a claimed top speed of 75 kmph.

In terms of features, the new entry-level TVS iQube comes equipped with a five-inch colour TFT screen. It also includes features such as vehicle crash and tow alerts, turn-by-turn navigation and a 30 litre under-seat storage space. The TVS iQube 2.2 kWh option is available in two colour options, Walnut Brown and Pearl White.

In addition to the new variant, TVS Motor Company has also announced the delivery of the TVS iQube ST, which is now available in two variants: 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh, priced at Rs. 1.55 lakh and Rs. 1.83 lakh, respectively.

The 3.4 kWh variant of the TVS iQube ST offers a real-world range of 100 km, with a charging time of 0-80 per cent in two hours and 50 minutes. On the other hand, the 5.1 kWh variant is claimed to have the largest battery pack in its segment, enabling a range of 150 km on a single charge. Charging the 5.1 kWh battery from 0-80 per cent takes four hours and 18 minutes, providing an efficient charging experience for riders.

The iQube ST includes a 7-inch colour TFT touchscreen display, TPMS, connected features, and 32 litres of boot space. The 5.1 kWh variant has a top speed of 82 kmph, while the 3.4 kWh version is limited to 78 kmph. Both variants are available in four colour options: Copper Bronze Matte, Coral Sand Satin, Titanium Gray Matte, and Starlight Blue.

