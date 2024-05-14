Honda CB1000 Hornet design patented in India. Will it launch soon?

Honda took the wraps off the CB1000 Hornet at EICMA 2023 and it replaced the CB1000R in the manufacturer's lineup. At that time, there was no confirmation whether the Japanese manufacturer would bring the CB1000 Hornet to the Indian market or not. However, now Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have filed for a design patent in the Indian market for the CB1000 Hornet. So, it seems like the brand is preparing to launch the new litre-class motorcycle in India.

Powering the CB1000 Hornet is a 999 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder motor that puts out 147 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 100 Nm. For the CB1000 Hornet, Honda retuned the engine. It still comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda CB350 348.36 cc 348.36 cc 36 kmpl 36 kmpl ₹ 2 - 2.18 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda CB350 Cruiser 350 cc 350 cc ₹ 2.30 Lakhs View Details Honda Hness CB350 348.0 cc 348.0 cc 45.8 kmpl 45.8 kmpl ₹ 2.10 - 2.16 Lakhs Compare View Offers Royal Enfield Classic 350 349.34 cc 349.34 cc 41.55 kmpl 41.55 kmpl ₹ 1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers Harley-Davidson X440 440 cc 440 cc 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹ 2.40 - 2.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Rebel 500 471.0 cc 471.0 cc 26.0 kmpl 26.0 kmpl ₹ 2.25 - 4.50 Lakhs View Details

Underpinned by an all-new steel twin-spar frame, the CB1000 Hornet uses upside-down forks in the front and a pro-link monoshock at the rear. There is adjustability for pre-load and rebound at both ends. As expected, the braking duties are performed by twin 310 mm discs in the front and a single disc at the rear. There are 17-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in a 180/55 section tyre at the rear and a 120/70 section tyre at the front.

The motorcycle comes with a 5-inch TFT screen that shows all the vital information to the rider and supports Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity. There is all-LED lighting with a dual LED projector headlamp setup. Honda is offering throttle-by-wire, three riding modes and traction control which Honda likes to call Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

Design trademark filed by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India

Honda recently opened a new R&D centre in Bengaluru. It will work towards developing the brand’s motorcycles and power products and will help the two-wheeler giant advance the development of electric two-wheelers.

Also Read : Honda opens new R&D centre in Bengaluru for electric two-wheeler development

Honda previously announced plans to bring two new electric scooters to the market this year. The company also plans to bring an electric motorcycle. All offerings will be locally developed and could get swappable batteries as well.

First Published Date: