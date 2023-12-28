In 2024 Ampere Reo or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 48V Price starts at 49,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Sport 63 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 48V in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less