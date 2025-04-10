Ampere Reo 80: Here are 4 reasons to consider buying the low-speed electric scooter

Greaves Electric Mobility Limited, the EV arm of Greaves Cotton Ltd., has launched its latest low-speed electric scooter — the Ampere Reo 80. Aimed at growing electric mobility in India, the Reo 80 is designed for first-time EV users, students, senior citizens and families looking for an easy, license-free electric commute. Here are five key highlights that make the Reo 80 a compelling choice in the entry-level e-scooter segment:

1 Pricing The Ampere Reo 80 is priced at ₹59,900 (ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable electric scooters in India. This low price point significantly reduces the entry cost for buyers who want to switch to electric without stretching their budget. For students, college-goers and households looking for a second runabout vehicle, the Reo 80 offers a great balance of value and practicality. With rising fuel prices and growing interest in eco-friendly transport, the Reo 80 presents itself as a cost-effective alternative to petrol-powered scooters. Its low running cost also ensures savings in the long run.

2 No registration required One of the biggest USPs of the Ampere Reo 80 is its top speed of 25 kmph, which classifies it under the low-speed EV category. This means users can ride it without a driving license or RTO registration. This feature not only simplifies the buying and ownership process but also opens up electric mobility to a much wider audience, including teenagers above 16 years (as per local regulations), elderly users and those who may not want the hassle of license paperwork.

3 Range The Reo 80 promises a real-world range of 80 km per charge, which is more than sufficient for daily city commutes, school drop-offs, local errands, or even neighborhood delivery work. Its efficient battery system allows users to charge overnight and enjoy worry-free city rides the next day. While the exact charging time hasn’t been officially disclosed, most scooters in this segment typically take between 6 to 8 hours for a full charge and a standard home charging setup should be adequate.

4 Features The e-scooter isn't just about affordability—it also gets modern touches like a coloured LCD instrument console, keyless start, front disc brake and alloy wheels. Plus, it comes in dual-tone colour options such as black, red, blue and white. These additions give the Reo 80 a fresh and contemporary appearance and a feature set that stands out in its category.

