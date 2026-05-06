India’s electric CV segment records mixed Results in April 2026: FADA reports

Electric commercial vehicle retail did not move in one direction in April 2026. Instead, the market split into those that showed growth and those that didn't. While Tata Motors held on to the top spot and Euler Motors delivered a powerful jump, several other players saw steep declines that pulled overall market momentum lower.

Steady gains for leading manufacturers

Tata Motors remained the biggest seller in the segment with 799 units, but its April retail volume slipped from 864 units in March. That translated into a month-on-month decline of 7.52 per cent, even though sales were far above the 265 units recorded a year ago.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Volkswagen Tera 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volkswagen Virtus 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.50 - 19 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Taigun 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.99 - 19.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen ID. Polo 52 kWh 52 kWh 454 km 454 km ₹ 25 - 35 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Golf GTI 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 53 Lakhs* Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.7 77 kWh 77 kWh 621 Km 621 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Euler Motors, by contrast, put up one of the strongest performances in the category. Its retail sales rose to 518 units from 469 in March, a monthly gain of 10.45 per cent. Compared with April 2025, the company posted a massive 1,263.2 per cent increase, underlining how quickly it is building scale.

Mahindra also posted a better month. The group reported 285 units, up from 268 in March and 168 in the same month last year. That gave it a 6.34 per cent monthly rise and a 69.6 per cent annual gain.

Also Read : Supreme Court takes up FADA petition on ₹2,500 crore blocked cess credits

Performance varies across the segment

Losses were equally pronounced across several players. Switch Mobility saw sales drop to 144 units from 258 in March, a fall of 44.19 per cent. However, its yearly performance remained strong, with volumes still significantly higher than the 35 units recorded a year earlier.

JBM Auto registered one of the steepest declines, falling to 54 units from 196 units in March. Even so, it posted a 35 per cent increase compared to 40 units sold in April 2025.

PMI Electro Mobility stood out among the laggards with declines on both fronts. Its April retail came in at 111 units, down from 123 units in March and also lower than 188 units a year earlier, making it one of the few players to report a year-on-year contraction.

VE Commercial Vehicles recorded 38 units, slightly up from March but marginally below last year’s levels, indicating a mild annual decline. Tivolt Electric Vehicles also slipped M-o-M but remained far ahead of its Y-o-Y performance.

Also Read : FADA President says Indian auto sector at risk if West Asia conflict prolongs

The big picture

Overall, electric commercial vehicle retail stood at 2,245 units in April 2026, down 8.7 per cent from March’s 2,459 units. Despite the monthly dip, volumes surged 148.9 per cent compared to 902 units in April 2025.

Market share eased to 2.26 per cent from 2.40 per cent in March, though it remained significantly higher than 1.04 per cent a year ago. The contrast between strong annual growth and uneven brand-level performance highlights a market that is expanding, but not yet stable.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: