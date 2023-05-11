HT Auto
Evtric Rise

EVTRIC Rise

Launch Date: 11 May 2023
1.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Variants
Variants
Evtric Rise Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh
Max Speed70 kmph
Range100-110 km
Charging time4-5 Hours
About Evtric Rise

Latest Update

  • Concerns rise as new French government may slash renewable energy subsidies
  • EV sales in Delhi take a hit as prices rise after removal of 10% road tax waiver

    Evtric Rise Alternatives

    TVS iQube

    TVS iQube

    1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    RisevsiQube
    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    1.32 Lakhs
    RisevsS1 Pro
    UPCOMING
    Honda PCX Electric

    Honda PCX Electric

    1.45 Lakhs Onwards
    Ather Energy 450x

    Ather Energy 450x

    1.43 - 1.57 Lakhs
    Risevs450x
    Bajaj Chetak

    Bajaj Chetak

    99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
    RisevsChetak
    Vida V1

    Vida V1

    1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
    RisevsV1
    Evtric Rise Variants

    Evtric Rise price starts at ₹ 1.42 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹1.42 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    2 W
    Speed
    70 kmph
    Range
    100 km
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 2.88 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Evtric Rise Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooter
    Battery Capacity2.88 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    Range100-110 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time4-5 Hours
    Evtric Rise comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Evtric Rise
    		TVS iQubeOla Electric S1 ProAther Energy 450xBajaj ChetakVida V1Simple Energy OnePURE EV Epluto 7G MaxAther Energy 450SPrevail Electric Elite
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.42 Lakhs
    ₹1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    ₹1.32 Lakhs
    ₹1.43 - 1.57 Lakhs
    ₹99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
    ₹1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
    ₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 Lakhs
    ₹1.3 Lakhs
    ₹1.3 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    Battery Capacity
    2.88 kWh
    2.2-5.1 kWh
    4 kWh
    2.9-3.7 kWh
    2.8-3.2 kWh
    3.44-3.94 kWh
    5 kwh
    2.5 kWh
    2.9 kWh
    20 Ah
    Range
    100-110 km
    60-150 km
    195 km
    111-150 km
    113-127 km
    100-110 km
    212 km/charge
    150-201 km
    115 km
    220 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Yes
    -
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Evtric Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Evtric Bikes

      News

      A day after the world celebrated World EV day, PM Modi addressed the automobile manufacturers at the SIAM annual convention.
      Concerns rise as new French government may slash renewable energy subsidies
      13 Sept 2024
      The Delhi government has withdrawn road tax waiver on electric vehicles which was part of the incentives it offered to customers under the state's EV policy to boost sales.
      EV sales in Delhi take a hit as prices rise after removal of 10% road tax waiver
      6 Sept 2024
      Maruti Suzuki India posted a drop in sales by 8.35 per cent in August 2024
      Maruti Suzuki witnesses dip in domestic sales while exports are on a rise
      1 Sept 2024
      Brent crude futures climbed 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.93 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $77.21 per barrel.
      Oil prices rise on hopes of US rate cuts boosting fuel demand
      15 Aug 2024
      People talk in front of the Ola Electric logo during a press conference ahead of it's IPO launch in Mumbai, India, July 29, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
      Ola Electric posts bigger Q1 loss with drop in incentives and rise in costs
      14 Aug 2024
        News

      Videos

      Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
      Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
      15 Jul 2024
      Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
      8 Jul 2024
      Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
      Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
      5 Jul 2024
      The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
      Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
      26 Jun 2024
      Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
      Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
      11 Jun 2024
      Evtric Rise FAQs

