Which is the top variant of Evtric Rise? Evtric Rise comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Evtric Rise? The Evtric Rise is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100-110 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.88 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Evtric Rise have, and what is the price range? The Evtric Rise offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Evtric Rise? The Evtric Rise is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.88 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 100-110 km on a single charge.