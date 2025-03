Golf GTI Latest Update

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is expected to launch on 15th Jun 2025 .It is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 52 Lakhs* Onwards .The Volkswagen Golf GTI is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:• Engine: 1984 cc• Transmission: Manual• FuelType: PetrolThe Volkswagen Golf GTI is expected to be a 5 Seater model.