What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Ahmedabad? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Ahmedabad is Rs. 57.73 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Ahmedabad? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Ahmedabad amount to Rs. 2.37 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Ahmedabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Ahmedabad is Rs. 1.17 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Ahmedabad? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Ahmedabad are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.