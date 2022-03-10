Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric microbus: First look
Volkswagen has unveiled the ID.Buzz electric mircobus, popular in the past as Kombi or Bulli. Seventy years after its first model rolled off the factory line, Volkswagen is reinventing the VW bus, symbol of the hippy movement, for today's climate-conscious generation.
First Published Date: 10 Mar 2022, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: ID.Buzz 2022 ID.Buzz ID.Buzz 2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz 2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Volkswagen ID.Buzz 2022 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Passenger ID.Buzz Cargo
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS