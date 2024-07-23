HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsMINICountryman EOn Road Price in Ahmedabad

MINI Countryman E On Road Price in Ahmedabad

MINI Countryman E Front Left Side
MINI Countryman E Front View
MINI Countryman E Rear Right Side
MINI Countryman E Rear View
MINI Countryman E Right Side View
MINI Countryman E Headlight
54.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
Countryman E Price in Ahmedabad

MINI Countryman E on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 54.91 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
MINI Countryman E Electric₹ 54.91 Lakhs
...Read More

MINI Countryman E Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Electric
₹54.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
66.45 KWh, Lithium Ion
462 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,90,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ahmedabad)
54,90,500
EMI@1,18,012/mo
MINI Countryman E News

The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. It's larger than even the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
BMW trio: 5 Series, Mini Cooper S, Countryman E launch today. Check details
23 Jul 2024
The new-generation MINI Cooper S and Countryman E made their global debuts in September last year
New-gen MINI Cooper S & Countryman E to be launched in India on July 24
22 Jun 2024
The Mini Cooper S is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox and makes 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.
Mini Cooper S launched in India at 44.90 lakh: Here's what you need to know
28 Jul 2024
While the original outlay announced in March stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 crore from April 1 to July 31, the government has now enhanced the subsidy to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>778 crore till September 30, 2024
Govt extends EMPS e-two-wheeler subsidy by 2 months, enhances to 778 crore
27 Jul 2024
The all-new MINI Countryman has been launched in India and it is available in the electric variant that pushes 201 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.
Mini Countryman Electric launched in India at 54.90 lakh: Key features
27 Jul 2024
Citroen Basalt will rival the likes of Tata Curvv as one of India's first coupe SUV in the mass market segment. The SUV comes based on the C3 Aircross from the French carmaker, but packs in a lot more features to enhance its premium appeal.
Citroen Basalt review: Can the Curvv-rival trigger French Renaissance in India?
9 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt will introduce a whole new genre in the compact SUV segment with its coupe design. A body-type that is popular in the luxury segment will now be available in the more affordable segments too. Beyond the unique body shape, the Basalt also offers a lot of features and technology.
Citroen Basalt first look: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer
6 Aug 2024
Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President at BMW Group for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, seen standing next to the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase launched in India on July 24, 2024.
Watch: BMW not worried about Chinese challenge in EV segment, says global boss
26 Jul 2024
BMW Motorrad has launched the CE 04 electric scooter at a cost which can buy an SUV in India. The price is high because it will arrive through the CBU route.
BMW CE 04 is India's most expensive electric scooter: What does it offer
25 Jul 2024
The 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is the third LWB model from the German auto giant in India. It is offered with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.
BMW 5 Series LWB review: XL size luxury under 80 lakh
25 Jul 2024
