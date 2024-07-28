MINI Cooper S on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 51.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
MINI Cooper S on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 51.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
MINI Cooper S dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
MINI Cooper S on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the MINI Cooper S is mainly compared to MINI Countryman which starts at Rs. 40.5 Lakhs in Delhi, MINI Cooper which starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs in Delhi and Lexus LBX starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price MINI Cooper S STD ₹ 51.52 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price