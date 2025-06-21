Volkswagen Golf GTI gets a limited-run anniversary edition with more power

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 has recently been unveiled, and the German automaker has debuted this 50th anniversary edition at the Nürburgring 24 Hours. This special version is the most powerful GTI-badged car, boasting nearly as much performance as the all-wheel-drive Golf R. It comes with an upgraded engine, revised chassis tuning, and new cosmetic elements for a sportier look.

With 321 bhp, the Golf GTI Edition 50 is the most powerful GTI and the fastest VW-badged production model to lap the Green Hell.

The limited edition of our favourite hot hatch is fitted with a more powerful iteration of the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol inline-four engine. While it makes 245 bhp in the India-spec GTI (and 262 bhp in the Euro-spec), the anniversary special hikes the power output to 321 bhp. This brings it closer to the Golf R’s 329 bhp output, while torque figures are identical at 420 Nm.

The GTI Edition 50 features a 7-speed DCT and sprints from a standstill to 100 kmph in 5.5 seconds. This makes it faster than both the standard GTI and the Clubsport models. While the Golf R with its AWD system does make the sprint in 4.6 seconds, the Edition 50 is the fastest Volkswagen production model to lap the Nürburgring.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50: Performance Pack

Interested buyers can further choose to opt for the optional Performance package, which adds an extra two degrees of negative camber and 20 per cent stiffer springs. While the anniversary model is 15 mm lower than the regular GTI, the Performance package further lowers the car by 5 mm.

The Performance Pack additionally offers 235-section Bridgestone Potenza Race semi-slick tyres which help cut understeer, 19-inch Warmenau forged wheels borrowed from the Golf R, and a titanium exhaust from Akrapovic.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50: Design and interior

The anniversary model features multiple GTI 50 logos all around the exterior with blacked-out elements such as the roof, mirror housings, and tailpipe trims. There is also a unique side stripe that runs along the car’s side skirts with a gradient that goes from black to Tornado Red. The GTI Edition 50 rides on 19-inch Queenstown alloys with a special red glaze finish. Out of the available five colour options, Tornado Red is the most significant owing to its reputation for being offered with all high-performance VWs since the late 1980s.

Changes inside the cabin are minimal, with red seatbelts and dark anodised aluminium door handles. There are additional GTI 50 logos inside, including one on the newly designed leather-wrapped steering wheel. The sport seats remain unchanged with the familiar chequered pattern and synthetic velour accents. It is important to note that features such as a heads-up display and navigation still come as optional extras.

Volkswagen has confirmed that production for the Golf GTI Edition 50 will commence towards the end of 2025. Deliveries are scheduled to begin from the first quarter of 2026, which marks the start of the anniversary year.

