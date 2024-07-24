HT Auto
MINI Cooper S

MINI Cooper S

Launch Date: 24 Jul 2024
44.99 Lakhs*Get on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Colours
Colours
Variants
Variants
MINI Cooper S Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage16.82 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Cooper S specs and features

About MINI Cooper S

Latest Update

  • Mini Cooper S launched in India at ₹44.90 lakh: Here's what you need to know
  • BMW trio: 5 Series, Mini Cooper S, Countryman E launch today. Check details

    MINI Cooper S Price: MINI Cooper S is priced at Rs. 44.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for MINI Cooper S? The MINI Cooper S is available in 1 variant - STD. What are the MINI Cooper S colour options? MINI Cooper S comes in five colour options: Blazing Blue With White Roof, British Racing With Green Black Roof, Sunny Side With Yellow Black Roof, Chilli Red With Black Roof, Ocean Wave With White Roof. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of MINI Cooper S? MINI Cooper S comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1998 cc engine, and features a Hatchback body type. Which are the major rivals of MINI Cooper S? MINI Cooper S rivals are MINI Countryman, MINI Cooper, Lexus LBX. What is the mileage of MINI Cooper S? MINI Cooper S comes with a mileage of 16.82 kmpl (Company claimed). What is the Seating Capacity of MINI Cooper S? MINI Cooper S offers a 5 Seater configuration.

    MINI Cooper S Variants

    MINI Cooper S price starts at ₹ 44.99 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹44.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1998 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Cruise Control: Optional
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    feature icon
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Optional
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger: Optional
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System: Optional
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    MINI Cooper S Specifications and Features

    Body TypeHatchback
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage16.82 kmpl
    Engine1998 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all Cooper S specs and features

    MINI Cooper S comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    MINI Cooper S
    		MINI CountrymanMINI Cooper
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹44.99 Lakhs
    ₹40.5 - 49 Lakhs
    ₹38 Lakhs
    Engine
    1998 cc
    1998 cc
    1998 cc
    Mileage
    16.8 kmpl
    14.3 kmpl
    16.3 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    MINI Cooper S Mileage

    MINI Cooper S in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of MINI Cooper S's petrol variant is 16.82 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MINI Cooper S STD comes with a litres fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    STD
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    16.82 kmpl

     Popular Hatchback Cars