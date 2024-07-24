MINI Cooper S Price: MINI Cooper S is priced at Rs. 44.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for MINI Cooper S? The MINI Cooper S is available in 1 variant - STD. What are the MINI Cooper S colour options? MINI Cooper S comes in five colour options: Blazing Blue With White Roof, British Racing With Green Black Roof, Sunny Side With Yellow Black Roof, Chilli Red With Black Roof, Ocean Wave With White Roof. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of MINI Cooper S? MINI Cooper S comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1998 cc engine, and features a Hatchback body type. Which are the major rivals of MINI Cooper S? MINI Cooper S rivals are MINI Countryman, MINI Cooper, Lexus LBX. What is the mileage of MINI Cooper S? MINI Cooper S comes with a mileage of 16.82 kmpl (Company claimed). What is the Seating Capacity of MINI Cooper S? MINI Cooper S offers a 5 Seater configuration.