MINI Cooper S Front Left Side
1/12
MINI Cooper S Left Side View
2/12
MINI Cooper S Front View
3/12
MINI Cooper S Grille
4/12
MINI Cooper S Rear View
5/12
MINI Cooper S Headlight
6/12

MINI Cooper S Specifications

MINI Cooper S is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 44,99,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 1998 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. MINI Cooper S mileage is 16.82 kmpl.
44.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
MINI Cooper S Specs

MINI Cooper S comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 16.82 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions.

MINI Cooper S Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
2-litre turbo-petrol
Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT)
Mileage (ARAI)
16.82 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Bootspace
210 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
3 Doors
Length
3876 mm
Wheelbase
2495 mm
Height
1432 mm
Width
1744 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Optional
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Optional
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Optional)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
8.7 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Optional
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Optional
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

MINI Cooper S News

The Mini Cooper S is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox and makes 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.
Mini Cooper S launched in India at 44.90 lakh: Here's what you need to know
28 Jul 2024
The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. It's larger than even the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
BMW trio: 5 Series, Mini Cooper S, Countryman E launch today. Check details
23 Jul 2024
The new-generation MINI Cooper S and Countryman E made their global debuts in September last year
Mini Cooper S and all-electric Countryman bookings open, will launch on …
4 Jul 2024
The new-generation MINI Cooper S and Countryman E made their global debuts in September last year
New-gen MINI Cooper S & Countryman E to be launched in India on July 24
22 Jun 2024
Pre-bookings for the 2025 MINI Cooper S and MINI Countryman E are exclusively open online on the company website with the launch likely in a few weeks
New-gen MINI Cooper S and Countryman pre-bookings begin in India. Launch soon
11 Jun 2024
MINI Cooper S Variants & Price List

MINI Cooper S price starts at ₹ 44.99 Lakhs .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
44.99 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

