hamburger icon
Cooper SPriceMileageSpecifications
MINI Cooper S Front Left Side
1/12
MINI Cooper S Left Side View
2/12
MINI Cooper S Front View
3/12
MINI Cooper S Grille
4/12
MINI Cooper S Rear View
5/12
MINI Cooper S Headlight
View all Images
6/12

MINI Cooper S Victory Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
65.79 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
MINI Cooper S Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Cooper S specs and features

Cooper S Victory Edition

Cooper S Victory Edition Prices

The Cooper S Victory Edition, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹65.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Cooper S Victory Edition Mileage

All variants of the Cooper S offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Cooper S Victory Edition Colours

The Cooper S Victory Edition is available in 5 colour options: Blazing Blue With White Roof, British Racing With Green Black Roof, Sunny Side With Yellow Black Roof, Chilli Red With Black Roof, Ocean Wave With White Roof.

Cooper S Victory Edition Engine and Transmission

The Cooper S Victory Edition is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm of torque.

Cooper S Victory Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Cooper S's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Golf GTI priced ₹53 Lakhs or the MINI Countryman E priced ₹54.9 Lakhs.

Cooper S Victory Edition Specs & Features

The Cooper S Victory Edition has Auto Crash Alert, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Check Vehicle Status via App, Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button and Geo-fence.

MINI Cooper S Victory Edition Price

Cooper S Victory Edition

₹65.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
57,50,000
RTO
5,75,000
Insurance
2,53,187
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
65,78,687
EMI@1,41,402/mo
Add to Compare
Close

MINI Cooper S Victory Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Front Tyres
18
Rear Tyres
18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
210 L
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3876 mm
Wheelbase
2495 mm
Height
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
1285 kg
Width
1744 mm

Mobile Application Features

Auto Crash Alert
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Geo-fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digita
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
2
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
2
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
2
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Optional
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Level 1
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Driver Armrest
Yes
MINI Cooper S Victory Edition EMI
EMI1,27,261 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
59,20,818
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
59,20,818
Interest Amount
17,14,870
Payable Amount
76,35,688

MINI Cooper S other Variants

Cooper S STD

₹50.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
44,45,000
RTO
4,44,500
Insurance
2,02,863
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
50,92,863
EMI@1,09,465/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Cooper S Classic Pack

₹57.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,90,000
RTO
4,99,000
Insurance
2,23,879
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
57,13,379
EMI@1,22,803/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Cooper S Favoured Pack

₹60.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
52,75,000
RTO
5,27,500
Insurance
2,34,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
60,37,870
EMI@1,29,777/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Cooper S JCW Pack

₹65.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,15,000
RTO
5,51,500
Insurance
5,15,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
65,82,000
EMI@1,41,473/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

MINI Cooper S Alternatives

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI

53 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Cooper SvsGolf GTI
MINI Countryman E

MINI Countryman E

54.9 Lakhs
+4
Check OffersCheck Offers
Cooper SvsCountryman E

Popular Hatchback Cars

UPCOMING
Citroen New C3

Citroen New C3

9 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Honda Super One

Honda Super One

20 - 21 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.14 - 11.6 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
i20 N Line Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

8 - 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX

45 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars

View all  Popular Hatchback Carss

view all specs and features

Popular MINI Cars

  • Popular
View all  MINI Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

55.7 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz CLA

55 - 64 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7

24.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

10.99 - 19.3 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.69 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

BYD Atto 2

BYD Atto 2

18 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Skoda New Superb

Skoda New Superb

55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details