|Engine
|1998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Cooper S Victory Edition, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹65.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Cooper S offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Cooper S Victory Edition is available in 5 colour options: Blazing Blue With White Roof, British Racing With Green Black Roof, Sunny Side With Yellow Black Roof, Chilli Red With Black Roof, Ocean Wave With White Roof.
The Cooper S Victory Edition is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Cooper S's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Golf GTI priced ₹53 Lakhs or the MINI Countryman E priced ₹54.9 Lakhs.
The Cooper S Victory Edition has Auto Crash Alert, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Check Vehicle Status via App, Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button and Geo-fence.