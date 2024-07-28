HT Auto
MINI Cooper S On Road Price in Bangalore

MINI Cooper S Front Left Side
1/12
MINI Cooper S Left Side View
2/12
MINI Cooper S Front View
3/12
MINI Cooper S Grille
4/12
MINI Cooper S Rear View
5/12
MINI Cooper S Headlight
6/12
51.52 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Cooper S Price in Bangalore

MINI Cooper S on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 51.52 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
MINI Cooper S STD₹ 51.52 Lakhs
...Read More

MINI Cooper S Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

STD
₹51.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
44,99,000
RTO
4,49,900
Insurance
2,02,715
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
51,52,115
EMI@1,10,739/mo
MINI Cooper S News

The Mini Cooper S is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox and makes 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.
Mini Cooper S launched in India at 44.90 lakh: Here's what you need to know
28 Jul 2024
The new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB gets a 110 mm longer wheelbase than the standard model. It's larger than even the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
BMW trio: 5 Series, Mini Cooper S, Countryman E launch today. Check details
23 Jul 2024
The new-generation MINI Cooper S and Countryman E made their global debuts in September last year
Mini Cooper S and all-electric Countryman bookings open, will launch on …
4 Jul 2024
The new-generation MINI Cooper S and Countryman E made their global debuts in September last year
New-gen MINI Cooper S & Countryman E to be launched in India on July 24
22 Jun 2024
Pre-bookings for the 2025 MINI Cooper S and MINI Countryman E are exclusively open online on the company website with the launch likely in a few weeks
New-gen MINI Cooper S and Countryman pre-bookings begin in India. Launch soon
11 Jun 2024
View all
 MINI Cooper S News

