MINI Cooper S on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 51.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
MINI Cooper S on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 51.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
MINI Cooper S dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
MINI Cooper S on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the MINI Cooper S is mainly compared to MINI Countryman which starts at Rs. 40.5 Lakhs in Bangalore, MINI Cooper which starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs in Bangalore and Lexus LBX starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price MINI Cooper S STD ₹ 51.52 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price