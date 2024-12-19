HT Auto

MINI Cooper S STD

MINI Cooper S Front Left Side
MINI Cooper S Left Side View
MINI Cooper S Front View
MINI Cooper S Grille
MINI Cooper S Rear View
MINI Cooper S Headlight
51.52 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MINI Cooper S Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage16.82 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Cooper S specs and features

Cooper S STD Latest Updates

Cooper S is a 4 seater Hatchback which has 1 variant. The price of Cooper S STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 51.52 Lakhs. It offers many features like

  • Engine Type: 2-litre turbo-petrol
  • Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1450 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (DCT)
  • BootSpace: 210 litres
    Mileage of STD is 16.82 kmpl.

    MINI Cooper S STD Price

    STD
    ₹51.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    44,99,000
    RTO
    4,49,900
    Insurance
    2,02,715
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    51,52,115
    EMI@1,10,739/mo
    MINI Cooper S STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2-litre turbo-petrol
    Electric Motor
    No
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.6 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    300 Nm @ 1450 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (DCT)
    Mileage (ARAI)
    16.82 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    201 bhp
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Engine
    1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Bootspace
    210 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    Doors
    3 Doors
    Length
    3876 mm
    Wheelbase
    2495 mm
    Height
    1432 mm
    Width
    1744 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Optional
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Optional
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Optional
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Optional)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    8.7 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Optional
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Optional
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Optional
    High-beam Assist
    Optional
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Optional
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Optional
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Customisable
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    MINI Cooper S STD EMI
    EMI99,665 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    46,36,903
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    46,36,903
    Interest Amount
    13,43,005
    Payable Amount
    59,79,908

