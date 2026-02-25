MINI Cooper S Convertible Price:

MINI Cooper S Convertible is priced at Rs. 58.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for MINI Cooper S Convertible?

The MINI Cooper S Convertible is available in 1 variant - FWD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of MINI Cooper S Convertible?

MINI Cooper S Convertible comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1998 cc engine, and features a Convertible body type.

What is the Seating Capacity of MINI Cooper S Convertible?

MINI Cooper S Convertible offers a 4 Seater configuration.