MINI Cooper S Convertible Key Specs
- Engine1998 - 1998 cc
- Power201 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space215 litres
- Max Torque300 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight741 kg
MINI Cooper S Convertible is priced at Rs. 58.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The MINI Cooper S Convertible is available in 1 variant - FWD.
MINI Cooper S Convertible comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1998 cc engine, and features a Convertible body type.
MINI Cooper S Convertible offers a 4 Seater configuration.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Convertible
|Max Torque
|300 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1998 cc
|Max Speed
|237 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
