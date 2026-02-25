PriceSpecs & FeaturesImages
1/19

MINI Cooper S Convertible

58.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

MINI Cooper S Convertible Price:

MINI Cooper S Convertible is priced at Rs. 58.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for MINI Cooper S Convertible?

The MINI Cooper S Convertible is available in 1 variant - FWD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of MINI Cooper S Convertible?

MINI Cooper S Convertible comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1998 cc engine, and features a Convertible body type.

What is the Seating Capacity of MINI Cooper S Convertible?

MINI Cooper S Convertible offers a 4 Seater configuration.

MINI Cooper S Convertible Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1998 - 1998 cc
  • Power iconPower
    201 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    215 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    300 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    741 kg
View All Cooper S Convertible SpecsView specs icon
Personal Finance Widget

MINI Cooper S Convertible Variants

MINI Cooper S Convertible price starts at ₹ 58.5 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Cooper S Convertible FWD
₹58.5 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variants Details

MINI Cooper S Convertible Latest Updates

Calendar icon25 Feb 2026
The article highlights five practical cars under Rs 15 lakh with spacious boot capacity, ideal for luggage-focused buyers.Read Full Story
Preferred Banner

MINI Cooper S Convertible Images

MINI Cooper S Convertible Image 1
MINI Cooper S Convertible Image 2
MINI Cooper S Convertible Image 3
MINI Cooper S Convertible Image 4

MINI Cooper S Convertible Related News

View all
 MINI Cooper S Convertible Related News

MINI Cooper S Convertible Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeConvertible
Max Torque300 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1998 cc
Max Speed237 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Cooper S Convertible specs and features

Popular MINI Cars

  • Popular
View all  MINI Cars

Top Luxury Cars

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.16 - 2.25 Cr
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2 - 3.8 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Convertible Cars

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

3.54 - 4.1 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Huracan Evo Spyder Price in Delhi
Lotus Emira

Lotus Emira

3.22 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Emira Price in Delhi
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

1.3 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
AMG E53 Cabriolet Price in Delhi
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

1.11 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CLE Cabriolet Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift

80 - 84 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars

View all  Popular Convertible Cars

view all specs and features
HomeNew CarsMINI CarsMINI Cooper S Convertible