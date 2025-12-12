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MINI Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
72.23 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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MINI Cooper S Convertible Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage16.82 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Cooper S Convertible specs and features

Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic

Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic Prices

The Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic, equipped with Automatic, is listed at ₹72.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Cooper S Convertible deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.82 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic Colours

The Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic is available in 4 colour options: British Racing Green, Chili Red, Sunny Side Yellow, Ocean Wave Green.

Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm of torque.

Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic Specs & Features

The Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic has Auto Crash Alert, Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Geo-fence.

MINI Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic Price

Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic

₹72.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,90,000
RTO
6,58,000
Insurance
2,74,010
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
72,22,510
EMI@1,55,240/mo
Add to Compare
Close

MINI Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.9s
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Mileage (ARAI)
16.82 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
237 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Front Tyres
18"
Rear Tyres
18"

Capacity

Bootspace
215 L
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3879 mm
Wheelbase
2495 mm
Kerb Weight
741 kg
Height
1431 mm
Width
1744 mm

Mobile Application Features

Auto Crash Alert
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Geo-fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Air Conditioner • Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Auto Dimming IRVM
Yes

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Front & Rear
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Warranty (Kilometres)
3 Years / 40000 Kms (Extendable up to 10 Years / 100000 Kms)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility for Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
9.4"
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
MINI Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic EMI
EMI1,39,716 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
65,00,259
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
65,00,259
Interest Amount
18,82,696
Payable Amount
83,82,955

MINI Cooper S Convertible other Variants

Cooper S Convertible FWD

₹67.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,00,000
RTO
6,19,000
Insurance
2,58,971
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
67,78,471
EMI@1,45,696/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic

₹70.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,50,000
RTO
6,44,000
Insurance
2,68,612
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
70,63,112
EMI@1,51,814/mo
Add to Compare
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