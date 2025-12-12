|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|16.82 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic, equipped with Automatic, is listed at ₹72.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Cooper S Convertible deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.82 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic is available in 4 colour options: British Racing Green, Chili Red, Sunny Side Yellow, Ocean Wave Green.
The Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm of torque.
The Cooper S Convertible Stardust Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic has Auto Crash Alert, Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Geo-fence.