Lotus Emira Front Right Side
JUST LAUNCHED
Lotus Emira Front View
Lotus Emira Rear Right Side
Lotus Emira Rear View
Lotus Emira Right Side View
Lotus Emira Wheel
6/7

LOTUS Emira

Launch Date: 16 Jan 2025
3.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Emira Key Specs

Engine
Emira: 1998.0 cc

Mileage
Emira: 12 kmpl

Power
Emira: 400.0 bhp

View all Emira Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Lotus Emira

Latest Update

  • Lotus Cars launches all-new Emeya electric hyper-GT and updated 2025 Emira range in India
  • Lotus unveils 986 bhp Theory 1 EV concept showcasing futuristic design and tech, gives 402 km range

    • Lotus Emira Price:

    Lotus Emira is priced at Rs. 3.22 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

    How many variants are there for Lotus Emira?

    The Lotus Emira is available in 1 variant - Turbo SE.

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Lotus Emira?

    Lotus Emira comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1998 cc engine, and features a Convertibles body type.

    What is the mileage of Lotus Emira?

    Lotus Emira comes with a mileage of 12 kmpl (Company claimed).

    What is the Seating Capacity of Lotus Emira?

    Lotus Emira offers a 2 Seater configuration.

    Lotus Emira Variants

    Lotus Emira price starts at ₹ 3.22 Cr .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹3.22 Cr*
    Engine
    1998 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Lotus Emira Images

    Lotus Emira Image 1
    Lotus Emira Image 2
    Lotus Emira Image 3
    Lotus Emira Image 4
    Lotus Emira Image 5
    Lotus Emira Image 6
    Lotus Emira Image 7
    Lotus Emira Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeConvertibles
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage12 kmpl
    Engine1998 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    Max Speed290 kmph
    View all Emira specs and features

      Lotus Emira News

      Lotus Cars has launched the 2025 Emeya all-electric hyper-GT and the updated Emira range in India as part of its broader push into the luxury sports car market on our shores.
      Lotus Cars launches all-new Emeya electric hyper-GT and updated 2025 Emira range in India
      16 Jan 2025
      The Lotus Theory 1 EV is a concept car that has recently been unveiled by the SAIC-owned British brand and it features an 986 bhp electric all-wheel drive platform with 402 km of range and a long list of futuristic tech that seems to good to be true.
      Lotus unveils 986 bhp Theory 1 EV concept showcasing futuristic design and tech, gives 402 km range
      18 Sept 2024
      Lotus has just teased an upcoming sports car and it is expected to be an all-electric offering. The model is currently called the Theory 1 and it is expected to be a preview concept for the Type 135 electric sports car.
      Lotus teases upcoming Theory 1 EV sports car, to be revealed on September 16 this year
      14 Sept 2024
      Lotus Technology, the EV branch of the British sports-car maker, has cut its annual delivery target by more than half amid heightened tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and weaker demand.
      Lotus slashes delivery target over tariffs on Chinese EVs
      1 Sept 2024
      The Lotus Emira will be the brand's next launch in India as a compact two-door sports coupe, likely to be offered in 2 engine options
      Lotus Emira two-door sportscar confirmed for India launch in 2024
      11 Nov 2023
      Lotus Emira FAQs

      The Lotus Emira offers a competitive mileage of 12 kmpl.
      The Lotus Emira comes in a single variant which is the Turbo SE providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Convertibles experience.
      Lotus Emira is a 2 Seater Convertibles.
      The Lotus Emira comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 12 kmpl.
      The Lotus Emira comes with 1998 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 1 variant, it caters to diverse preferences.

