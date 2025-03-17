HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Front Right Side
1/2
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Left Side View
2/2

MERCEDES-BENZ Maybach SL 680

Exp. Launch on 17 Mar 2025
3 - 3.5 Cr*Expected price
Maybach SL 680 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 5198.0 cc

Maybach SL 680: 3982.0 cc

About Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

Maybach SL 680 Latest Update

  • Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today February 6, 2025: Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 to be launched in India on March 17
  • Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 to be launched in India on March 17

    • Maybach SL 680 Launch Date

    The Mercedes-Benz Maybach ...Read More

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Images

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Image 1
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Image 2
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Specifications and Features

    Body TypeConvertible
    AirbagsYes
    Engine3982 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol

      Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 News

      Latest news on February 6, 2025: The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Roadster represents the sportiest Maybach yet
      Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today February 6, 2025: Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 to be launched in India on March 17
      6 Feb 2025
      The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Roadster represents the sportiest Maybach yet
      Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 to be launched in India on March 17
      6 Feb 2025
      Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Edition comes only with cosmetic changes.
      Auto recap, Feb 6: Volkswagen teases new EV, Shotgun 650 Icon Edition revealed
      7 Feb 2025
      Nissan is reconsidering its electric vehicle production ramp-up in the US due to regulatory uncertainties under President Trump.
      Nissan looks to Trump-proof North American production plans
      28 Jan 2025
      The Auto Expo 2025 witnessed the unveiling and showcasing of several concept cars.
      Tata Avinya X to Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA: Five key concept cars to drool over from Auto Expo 2025
      23 Jan 2025
      Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 FAQs

      The Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 3-3.5 Cr.
      The Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 is expected to launch on 17th Mar 2025, introducing a new addition to the 3982 cc segment.
      The Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 features a 3982 cc engine. It has an automatic transmission.
      The Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 faces competition from the likes of Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster and Aston Martin DB11 in the 3982 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

