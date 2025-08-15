hamburger icon
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 On Road Price in Pune

Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
4.79 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Pune
Maybach SL 680 Price in

Pune
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 4.93 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
Variants On-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series ₹ 4.93 Crore

Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Variant Wise Price List in

Pune
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series

₹4.93 Crore*On-Road Price
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,20,00,000
RTO
56,20,200
Insurance
16,51,074
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
4,92,71,774
EMI@10,59,043/mo
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in Pune is Rs. 4.93 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in Pune amount to Rs. 56.20 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 in Pune is Rs. 9.99 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in Pune are Rs. 16.51 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in Pune includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 4.20 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 56.20 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 16.51 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 4.93 Crore.

