Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Specifications

Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Maybach SL 680 measures 4,697 mm in length, 2,100 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. A two-seat model, Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 sits in the Convertible segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 price starts at ₹ 4.2 Cr .
₹4.2 Cr*
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2025
Popular Cars in India 2025
Upcoming Cars in India 2025