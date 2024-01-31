hamburger icon
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Specifications

Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 4,20,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3982 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
4.2 Cr*
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Specs

Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Maybach SL 680 measures 4,697 mm in length, 2,100 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Specifications and Features

Monogram Series
Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
577 bhp @ 5500-6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol
Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.1 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
260 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4697 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
Height
1358 mm
Width
2100 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
240 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres

