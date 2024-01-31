Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Specifications

Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Maybach SL 680 measures 4,697 mm in length, 2,100 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. A two-seat model, Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 sits in the Convertible segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less