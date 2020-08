The Maserati GranCabrio is the convertible edition of the GranTurismo. It is available in GranCabrio Sport and GranCabrio MC versions, both come fitted with a 4.7-liter V8 delivering 460 PS of maximum power backed up by 520 Nm of peak torque. The GranCabrio Sport has a top speed of 288 kmph (179mph) , while the GranCabrio MC has a top speed of 291 kmph (181mph) .