Maserati GranCabrio Key Specs
- Engine4691 cc
- Mileage10.2 kmpl
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque520 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
Maserati GranCabrio is priced between Rs. 2.91 - 3.1 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Maserati GranCabrio is available in 2 variants - 490 Petrol Automatic (DCT), 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT).
Maserati GranCabrio comes in petrol engine options, comes with 4691 cc engine, and features a Convertible body type.
Maserati GranCabrio rival is Aston Martin DB11.
Maserati GranCabrio comes with a mileage of 10.2 kmpl (Company claimed).
Maserati GranCabrio offers a 4 Person configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|COMPARISON
|Maserati GranCabrio
|Rs. 2.91 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Automatic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aston Martin DB11
|Rs. 3.29 CrOnwards
|-
|503 bhp
|675 Nm
|Automatic
|2
|4739
|1940
|1279
|GranCabrioVSDB11
View all Popular Convertible Cars
|Max Power
|490 PS
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Convertible
|Airbags
|6 Airbags
|Max Torque
|520 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|10.2 kmpl
|Engine
|4691 cc
|Max Speed
|300 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Maserati Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price