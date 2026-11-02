Maserati GranCabrio Price:

Maserati GranCabrio is priced between Rs. 2.91 - 3.1 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Maserati GranCabrio?

The Maserati GranCabrio is available in 2 variants - 490 Petrol Automatic (DCT), 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT).

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Maserati GranCabrio?

Maserati GranCabrio comes in petrol engine options, comes with 4691 cc engine, and features a Convertible body type.

Which are the major rival of Maserati GranCabrio?

Maserati GranCabrio rival is Aston Martin DB11.

What is the mileage of Maserati GranCabrio?

Maserati GranCabrio comes with a mileage of 10.2 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Maserati GranCabrio?

Maserati GranCabrio offers a 4 Person configuration.