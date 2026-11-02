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MASERATI GranCabrio

₹2.91 - 3.1 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maserati GranCabrio Price:

Maserati GranCabrio is priced between Rs. 2.91 - 3.1 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Maserati GranCabrio?

The Maserati GranCabrio is available in 2 variants - 490 Petrol Automatic (DCT), 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT).

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Maserati GranCabrio?

Maserati GranCabrio comes in petrol engine options, comes with 4691 cc engine, and features a Convertible body type.

Which are the major rival of Maserati GranCabrio?

Maserati GranCabrio rival is Aston Martin DB11.

What is the mileage of Maserati GranCabrio?

Maserati GranCabrio comes with a mileage of 10.2 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Maserati GranCabrio?

Maserati GranCabrio offers a 4 Person configuration.

Maserati GranCabrio Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    4691 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10.2 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    520 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
View All GranCabrio SpecsView specs icon

Maserati GranCabrio Variants

Maserati GranCabrio price starts at ₹ 2.91 Cr and goes up to ₹ 3.1 Cr (Ex-showroom). Maserati GranCabrio comes in 2 variants. Maserati GranCabrio's top variant is 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT).
2 Variants Available
GranCabrio 490 Petrol Automatic (DCT)
₹2.91 Cr*
4691 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GranCabrio 590 Petrol Automatic (DCT)
₹3.1 Cr*
4691 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maserati GranCabrio comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSLENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSLENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTCOMPARISON
Maserati GranCabrio
Maserati GranCabrio image
Rs. 2.91 CrOnwards---Automatic----
Aston Martin DB11Aston Martin DB11 imageRs. 3.29 CrOnwards-503 bhp675 NmAutomatic2473919401279GranCabrioVSDB11

Maserati GranCabrio Images

Maserati GranCabrio Image 1

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Maserati GranCabrio Specifications and Features

Max Power490 PS
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeConvertible
Airbags6 Airbags
Max Torque520 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage10.2 kmpl
Engine4691 cc
Max Speed300 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all GranCabrio specs and features

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