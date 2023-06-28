HT Auto
Maserati MC20, GT, Grecale to take on the track at the Le Mans Classic 2023

Italian luxury car manufacturer Maserati is taking part in the 11th Le Mans Classic that is being held between 29 June to 2 July in France. The event, where over 500 classic cars from around the world will take part, will also see racing of the original ones that participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans between 1923 and 1981. The Trident, which is also the sponsor of the event, will showcase some of its classic and vintage models.

By: HT Auto Desk
28 Jun 2023
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Luce
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Luce

Maserati will also showcase its modern cars that will take on the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe race track. A fleet consisting of the GranTurismo Trofeo, Grecale Trofeo, MC20 Cielo and MC20 Fuoriserie will engage along the more than 13-km track, interspersed with the classic car competitions.

Also Read : Designed by David Beckham, Maserati MC20 and Grecale don new colours

In terms of its classic cars, Maserati boasts a collection of classic cars and some of these will be on display at the event. These include the 1961 Maserati Tipo 63, only 5 specimens of which were produced. It will be there with its characteristic ‘Birdcage’ chassis and 12-cylinder V-shaped engine. Another classic from the brand will be the 1974 Maserati Bora, which became popular for its popular mid-rear engine.

Alongside the classic, the Maserati GranTurismo One-Off Luce will be on display as an artwork, representing the brand's future with its full-electric Folgore engine. The MC20 Fuoriserie super sports car in Orange Glow will also be present.

A special area of the circuit which is reserved for constructors will also host a 1962 Maserati 3500 GT, which gets a Touring bodywork and is the heir to the famous six-cylinder racing cars of the 1950s. The GranTurismo One-Off Prisma with its roaring Nettuno V6 engine and bodywork in futuristic colours will also be on the showcase.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2023
