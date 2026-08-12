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MASERATI MC20

₹3.69 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Introduction

The Maserati MC20 marks a significant entry into the supercar segment, embodying the elegance and performance that Maserati is known for. Launched in 30th Sept 2022, the MC20 combines advanced engineering with stunning design elements. This two-seater coupe is currently offered in 1 variants and several , making it an appealing choice for luxury car enthusiasts.

Maserati MC20 Price:

The Maserati MC20 is priced at 3.69 Cr. This ex-showroom price includes various options, allowing potential buyers to customize their vehicle according to their preferences.

When was the Maserati MC20 launched?

The Maserati MC20 was officially launched on 30th Sept 2022. Since its debut, it has garnered attention for its performance and design, positioning itself as a noteworthy competitor in the supercar market.

How many variants and colour options of the Maserati MC20 are available?

The Maserati MC20 comes in 1 variants, with the Coupe being the most luxurious option, while the Coupe offers a more accessible entry point into the Maserati experience. Buyers can also choose from a selection of striking , ensuring that each MC20 is unique.

What features are available in the Maserati MC20?

In terms of features, the Maserati MC20 boasts a plethora of advanced technologies aimed at enhancing the driving experience. It comes equipped with an automatic transmission system, ensuring smooth gear shifts and improved performance on the road. The car features a stylish and minimalistic design, harmoniously integrating functional air vents for optimal aerodynamics. Despite its elegant appearance, the MC20 serves as a high-performance vehicle designed for speed and agility.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Maserati MC20?

The Maserati MC20 is powered by a mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine known as "Nettuno." This performance-driven powertrain generates 630 horsepower and 730 Nm of peak torque, providing exhilarating acceleration. The MC20 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 2.9 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 325 km/h. The lightweight construction of the vehicle, weighing less than 1.5 tonnes, contributes to its impressive performance, while a monocoque chassis ensures enhanced rigidity and stability.

What is the Maserati MC20's mileage?

The mileage of the Maserati MC20 is expected to be competitive for a supercar in this class. While exact figures are yet to be released, the focus on efficiency alongside performance suggests that the MC20 will offer a reasonable return on fuel consumption, taking into consideration its high-performance capabilities.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Maserati MC20?

The Maserati MC20 features a ground clearance that is typical for supercars, designed to maintain aerodynamic efficiency while providing adequate clearance over road surfaces. The boot space is designed to accommodate the essentials, allowing for practical use without compromising the vehicle's performance characteristics.

What is the seating capacity of the Maserati MC20?

The Maserati MC20 has a seating capacity of two, designed for a driver and a passenger who seek a shared experience in luxury and speed. The interior combines comfort with sportiness, aligning with Maserati's reputation for crafting elegant yet functional interiors.

What are the safety features of the Maserati MC20?

Safety is a priority in the Maserati MC20, which is equipped with several advanced safety features aimed at protecting passengers and enhancing driving confidence. The vehicle incorporates cutting-edge technology designed to ensure a secure driving experience, although specific ratings such as N/A and N/A have not been disclosed at this time.

What cars does the Maserati MC20 rival in its segment?

In the competitive landscape of supercars, the Maserati MC20 faces rivalry from several notable brands. Its key competitors include high-performance models from manufacturers renowned for luxury and speed, such as those in the same segment producing vehicles that challenge the MC20's capabilities and features. Overall, the Maserati MC20 is positioned among the elite, promising to captivate driving enthusiasts and luxury car buyers alike.

Maserati MC20 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3000 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    8.6 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    630 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    150 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    730 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1500 kg
View All MC20 SpecsView specs icon

Maserati MC20 Variants

Maserati MC20 price starts at ₹ 3.69 Cr .
1 Variant Available
MC20 Coupe
₹3.69 Cr*
3000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maserati MC20 Latest Updates

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Calendar icon28 Apr 2026
The article highlights popular hatchbacks in India, focusing on features, prices, and engine specifications of each model.Read Full Story

Maserati MC20 Visual Comparison

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Maserati MC20 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maserati MC20
Maserati MC20 image
Rs. 3.69 CrOnwards-630 bhp730 NmAutomaticCoupe4-150 litres4669 mm2178 mm1224 mm-
Ferrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 Tributo imageRs. 4.02 CrOnwards
51
711 bhp770 NmAutomaticCoupe4-200461119791206-MC20VSF8 Tributo
Aston Martin VantageAston Martin Vantage imageRs. 3.99 CrOnwards
51
656 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe494 mm-4495 mm1980 mm1275 mm6 metresMC20VSVantage
McLaren GTMcLaren GT imageRs. 3.72 CrOnwards-612 bhp630 NmAutomaticCoupe4-4204683204532866.05MC20VSGT
Lamborghini Huracan TecnicaLamborghini Huracan Tecnica imageRs. 4.04 CrOnwards-859 bhp565 NmAutomaticCoupe6-150 litres4567 mm1933 mm1165 mm5.75 metresMC20VSHuracan Tecnica

Maserati MC20 Images

Maserati MC20 Image 1
Maserati MC20 Image 2
Maserati MC20 Image 3
Maserati MC20 Image 4
Maserati MC20 Image 5
Maserati MC20 Image 6

Maserati MC20 Alternatives

Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 Cr
MC20vsF8 Tributo
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 Cr
MC20vsVantage
McLaren GT

McLaren GT

3.72 Cr
MC20vsGT
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 Cr
MC20vsHuracan Tecnica

Maserati MC20 Related News

The unique Maserati MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte” has been revealed at Milano AutoClassica with a hand-painted abstract exterior.
One-of-a-kind Maserati MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte” unveiled at Milano AutoClassica
22 Nov 2025
Maserati has introduced the MC20 MC Pura in the Indian markets.
Maserati MC20 Cielo MC Pura Launched in India: 5 key things to know about the sports car
5 Oct 2025
Maserati MC25 is likely to be the successor of the MC20 supercar.
Maserati planning successor to MC20 supercar, but you can't buy it in India. Know why
15 Jun 2025
Maserati has pulled the plug on MC20 Folgore amid slumping sales of electric cars globally.
Maserati MC20 Folgore, supposed to launch in 2025, is dead now. Here's why
10 Mar 2025
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Luce
Maserati MC20, GT, Grecale to take on the track at the Le Mans Classic 2023
28 Jun 2023
View all
 Maserati MC20 Related News

Maserati MC20 Specifications and Features

Max Power630 bhp
Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Max Torque730 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage8.6 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine3000.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofNo
Max Speed325 kmph
View all MC20 specs and features

Maserati MC20 Mileage

Maserati MC20 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Maserati MC20's petrol variant is 8.6 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maserati MC20 Coupe comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Coupe
Fuel Type
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Petrol
Automatic
8.6 kmpl

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