In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari Portofino and Maserati MC20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Portofino Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs. 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. Portofino: 3855 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Portofino vs MC20 Comparison