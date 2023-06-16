HT Auto
Designed by David Beckham, Maserati MC20 and Grecale don new colours

Italian luxury car marquee Maserati has introduced its Fuoriserie DB Essentials collection for the MC20 supercar and Grecale SUV. This comes as a personalisation program involving former British footballer David Beckham. Under this program, the automaker is allowing elite tastemakers to collaborate with the brand, claimed the company.

16 Jun 2023
Maserati MC20 and Grecale are the only models from the company available under this personalisation program.
Maserati MC20 and Grecale are the only models from the company available under this personalisation program.

As part of this personalisation program, the Maserati MC20 supercar and the Grecale SUV have received new colour themes, which are available on request. The car brand says the new colour themes, Night Interaction Blue and Verde Royale Green take inspiration from the automaker's vintage portfolio. The blue exterior colour has been inspired by the 1967 Maserati Ghibli coupe. David Beckham paired this with tan shae leather for the interiors. On the other hand, the 1986 Maserati Quattroporte Royale inspired the green shade.

Maserati has said that the unique personalisation program influenced MC20 and Grecale will be built in a limited number of 51 units only. These personalised cars with distinctive exterior colours receive a metal plate that celebrates the collaboration between the brand and Beckham. The metal plate is located between the front seats on the centre console on the Grecale, and for the MC20, it is placed between the headrests.

Maserati has further said that interested customers who seek to have their cars personalised under this Fuoriserie DB Essentials program, can personalise their vehicles at their retailer, selecting the exterior paint, interior stitching, wheels and more. The program was introduced last year in the US and incorporates a new global store concept.

As of now, the personalisation program is only available on the MC20 and Grecale. Later on, the automaker could introduce the program to other models as well.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2023
