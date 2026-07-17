Ferrari Portofino Key Specs
- Engine3855 cc
- Mileage8.8 kmpl
- Power591 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space292 litres
- Max Torque760 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
- Kerb Weight1664 kg
Ferrari Portofino is priced at Rs. 3.5 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Ferrari Portofino is available in 1 variant - Coupe.
Ferrari Portofino comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3855 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.
Ferrari Portofino rivals are Ferrari Roma, Maserati GranTurismo, Porsche 911, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, Land Rover Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric.
Ferrari Portofino comes with a mileage of 8.8 kmpl (Company claimed).
Ferrari Portofino offers a 4 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Ferrari Portofino
|Rs. 3.5 CrOnwards
|591 bhp
|760 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|-
|292
|4586
|1938
|1318
|-
|Ferrari Roma
|Rs. 3.76 CrOnwards
|612 bhp
|760 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|113
|272
|4656
|1974
|1301
|5.4
|PortofinoVSRoma
|Maserati GranTurismo
|Rs. 2.72 CrOnwards
|-
|542 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|310 litres
|4966 mm
|1957 mm
|1353 mm
|6.2 metres
|PortofinoVSGranTurismo
|Porsche 911
|Rs. 2.11 CrOnwards
|641 bhp
|800 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|128 litres
|4535 mm
|1900 mm
|1303 mm
|5.4 metres
|PortofinoVS911
|Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
|Rs. 2.75 CrOnwards
|550 bhp
|770 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|520 litres
|5208 mm
|2157 mm
|1838 mm
|6.26 metres
|PortofinoVSMaybach GLS
|Land Rover Range Rover
|Rs. 2.4 CrOnwards
|606 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|219 mm
|-
|5252 mm
|2209 mm
|1870 mm
|-
|PortofinoVSRange Rover
|Max Power
|591 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Max Torque
|760 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|8.8 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|3855 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|320 Kmph
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