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FERRARI Portofino

₹3.5 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
1
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Ferrari Portofino Price:

Ferrari Portofino is priced at Rs. 3.5 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Ferrari Portofino?

The Ferrari Portofino is available in 1 variant - Coupe.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ferrari Portofino?

Ferrari Portofino comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3855 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Ferrari Portofino?

Ferrari Portofino rivals are Ferrari Roma, Maserati GranTurismo, Porsche 911, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, Land Rover Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric.

What is the mileage of Ferrari Portofino?

Ferrari Portofino comes with a mileage of 8.8 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Ferrari Portofino?

Ferrari Portofino offers a 4 Seater configuration.

Ferrari Portofino Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3855 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    8.8 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    591 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    292 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    760 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1664 kg
View All Portofino SpecsView specs icon

Ferrari Portofino Variants

Ferrari Portofino price starts at ₹ 3.5 Cr .
1 Variant Available
Portofino Coupe
₹3.5 Cr*
3855 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Ferrari Portofino Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
The Indian Government's draft CAFE-III policy proposes stricter fuel efficiency and emission standards, recognizing biofuels and introducing a credit-debit compliance system for automakers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Lewis Hamilton won his first race with Ferrari at the Barcelona Grand Prix, ending Mercedes' winning streak.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Jun 2026
The story compares various SUVs, highlighting their features, performance, and suitability for families and diverse driving needs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 May 2026
Luxury SUVs like the Lexus LX, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Land Rover Defender, Jeep Wrangler, and Toyota Land Cruiser blend comfort, performance, and off-road capabilities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Apr 2026
The story compares various off-road vehicles highlighting their capabilities, specifications, and pricing for adventurous driving experiences.Read Full Story

Ferrari Portofino Visual Comparison

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Ferrari Portofino comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Ferrari Portofino
Ferrari Portofino image
Rs. 3.5 CrOnwards
51
591 bhp760 NmAutomaticCoupe4-292458619381318-
Ferrari RomaFerrari Roma imageRs. 3.76 CrOnwards
51
612 bhp760 NmAutomaticCoupe41132724656197413015.4PortofinoVSRoma
Maserati GranTurismoMaserati GranTurismo imageRs. 2.72 CrOnwards-542 bhp650 NmAutomaticCoupe6-310 litres4966 mm1957 mm1353 mm6.2 metresPortofinoVSGranTurismo
Porsche 911Porsche 911 imageRs. 2.11 CrOnwards
4.62
641 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe6-128 litres4535 mm1900 mm1303 mm5.4 metresPortofinoVS911
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLSMercedes-Benz Maybach GLS imageRs. 2.75 CrOnwards
51
550 bhp770 NmAutomaticSUV8-520 litres5208 mm2157 mm1838 mm6.26 metresPortofinoVSMaybach GLS
Land Rover Range RoverLand Rover Range Rover imageRs. 2.4 CrOnwards
4.511
606 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV6219 mm-5252 mm2209 mm1870 mm-PortofinoVSRange Rover

Ferrari Portofino Images

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Ferrari Portofino Image 6

Ferrari Portofino Alternatives

Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.76 Cr
PortofinovsRoma
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

2.72 - 2.9 Cr
PortofinovsGranTurismo
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

2.11 - 3.82 Cr
Portofinovs911
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.75 - 4.1 Cr
PortofinovsMaybach GLS
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

2.4 - 4.66 Cr
PortofinovsRange Rover
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

3.1 Cr
PortofinovsG-Class Electric

Ferrari Portofino User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

Perfect car with best looks
This is a great car to drive in India as many people would love to see the car passing by it and the ground clearance is also good enough to drive in India, in short this is the best car ever made by Ferrari for the Indian fans.
By: Krish (Sept 15, 2025)
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Ferrari Portofino Related News

The Roma Spider now stands as the entry-level convertible in Ferrari's lineup.
Ferrari pulls plug on Portofino M to make room for entry-level Roma Spider
19 Mar 2023
Ram Kapoor has added a new Ferrari Portofino M to his collection.
Ram Kapoor buys a new Ferrari Portofino M sportscar
25 Nov 2022
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View all
 Ferrari Portofino Related News

Ferrari Portofino Specifications and Features

Max Power591 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque760 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage8.8 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine3855 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed320 Kmph
View all Portofino specs and features

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