Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Ghibli (HT Auto photo)
₹ 1.35 to 1.52 Crs*

Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage 12.98 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine 2,979 to 2,987 cc
Transmission Automatic
Fuel type Petrol and Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

350 GranSport (Petrol) BS VI, 2979 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 1.35 Crs

350 GranLusso (Petrol) BS VI, 2987 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 1.39 Crs

GranSport Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 2987 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 1.39 Crs

GranLusso Diesel (Diesel) BS VI, 2987 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 1.43 Crs

430 GranSport (Petrol) BS VI, 2979 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 1.48 Crs

430 GranLusso (Petrol) BS VI, 2987 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 1.52 Crs

HT verdict on Ghibli

The new Maserati Ghibli gets redesigned exteriors and a slew of technological gizmos. The latest model is offered in GranLusso and GranSport trims. The Ghibli sources power from a choice of two V6 petrol options as well as a V6 diesel.
