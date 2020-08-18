Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
The GranSport Interior Features Body Hugging Sport Seats, Also With 12 Way Power Adjustment and Purist Inox Sport foot Pedals. Additionally, There is The Option Of A Carbon Package With The GranSport, This Adds Lightweight, Satisfyingly Tactile Carbon Finishing to The Sport Steering Wheel, Gearshift Paddles, Doorsills and Interior trim Frameless Doors The Traditional Maserati Clock With Its Blue Face and Aluminium Detailing
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
Advanced Driving Assistance Systems, Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC), Traffic Sign Recognition, Highway Assist System(HAS), Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keeping Assist(LKA), Active Blind Spot Assist, Forward Collision Warning Plus, Rear Cross Path Function, Maserati Stability Program, Adaptive Full LED Headlights With Glare Free High Beam Assist, Adaptive Front Lighting System (AFS)
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
The GranSport With a Sport Specific Bumper With Black Piano Inserts, The GranSport Badge On The Wings, Optional Black Grille Finishing and 20 Inch Urano Machine Polished Alloy Wheels With Red Calipers, In Addition The Trident Has Inserts In The Blue of The Original Designed By Mario Maserati back in the 1920, The Same Evocative Colour Features On The Saetta Logo In The C Pillars and The Wheel Hubs
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Driver's Seat Only
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes