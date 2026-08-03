Maserati Ghibli Price:

Maserati Ghibli is priced between Rs. 1.15 - 1.92 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Maserati Ghibli?

The Maserati Ghibli is available in 6 variants - Hybrid, Hybrid GranSport, Hybrid GranLusso, V6 GranSport, V6 GranLusso, Trofeo.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Maserati Ghibli?

Maserati Ghibli comes in both hybrid (electric + petrol) and petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1998 - 3799 cc, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of Maserati Ghibli?

Maserati Ghibli rivals are Mercedes-Benz EQS, Audi A8 L, BMW i5.

What is the mileage of Maserati Ghibli?

Maserati Ghibli gives a mileage in the range 7.9 - 12.3 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Maserati Ghibli?

Maserati Ghibli offers a 5 Seater configuration.