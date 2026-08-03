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MASERATI Ghibli

₹1.15 - 1.92 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maserati Ghibli Price:

Maserati Ghibli is priced between Rs. 1.15 - 1.92 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Maserati Ghibli?

The Maserati Ghibli is available in 6 variants - Hybrid, Hybrid GranSport, Hybrid GranLusso, V6 GranSport, V6 GranLusso, Trofeo.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Maserati Ghibli?

Maserati Ghibli comes in both hybrid (electric + petrol) and petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1998 - 3799 cc, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of Maserati Ghibli?

Maserati Ghibli rivals are Mercedes-Benz EQS, Audi A8 L, BMW i5.

What is the mileage of Maserati Ghibli?

Maserati Ghibli gives a mileage in the range 7.9 - 12.3 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Maserati Ghibli?

Maserati Ghibli offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Maserati Ghibli Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1998 - 3799 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    7.9 - 12.3 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    572.06 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid/ Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    500 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    730 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1969 kg
View All Ghibli SpecsView specs icon

Maserati Ghibli Variants

Maserati Ghibli price starts at ₹ 1.15 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.92 Cr (Ex-showroom). Maserati Ghibli comes in 6 variants. Maserati Ghibli's top variant is Trofeo.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Petrol
Automatic
6 Variants Available
Ghibli Hybrid
₹1.15 Cr*
1998 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ghibli Hybrid GranSport
₹1.38 Cr*
1998 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ghibli Hybrid GranLusso
₹1.42 Cr*
1998 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Maserati Ghibli Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
The story compares popular SUVs in India, highlighting their design, features, performance, and powertrain options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
Stable fuel prices could revive scooter and entry-level car demand, says Goldman Sachs

Maserati Ghibli Visual Comparison

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Maserati Ghibli comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maserati Ghibli
Maserati Ghibli image
Rs. 1.15 CrOnwards-572 bhp730 NmManual, Automatic7500497119451461-
Mercedes-Benz EQSMercedes-Benz EQS imageRs. 1.3 CrOnwards----9-5216 mm1926 mm1512 mm5.6 metresGhibliVSEQS
Audi A8 LAudi A8 L imageRs. 1.34 CrOnwards-344 bhp500 NmManual, Automatic6505 litres5320 mm1945 mm1488 mm6.45 metresGhibliVSA8 L
BMW i5BMW i5 imageRs. 1.2 CrOnwards
4.81
601 bhp795 Nm-6490 litres5060 mm1900 mm1505 mm-GhibliVSi5

Maserati Ghibli Images

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Maserati Ghibli Image 2
Maserati Ghibli Image 3
Maserati Ghibli Image 4
Maserati Ghibli Image 5
Maserati Ghibli Image 6

Maserati Ghibli Alternatives

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Mercedes-Benz EQS

1.3 - 1.63 Cr
GhiblivsEQS
Audi A8 L

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1.34 - 1.63 Cr
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BMW i5

BMW i5

1.2 Cr
Ghiblivsi5

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 Maserati Ghibli Related News

Maserati Ghibli Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power572.06 bhp
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque730 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage7.9 - 12.3 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1998 - 3799 cc
Max Speed326 kmph
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol),Petrol
View all Ghibli specs and features

Maserati Ghibli Mileage

Maserati Ghibli in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) & Petrol variants. Average mileage of Maserati Ghibli's petrol variant is 12.3 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maserati Ghibli Hybrid comes with a 70 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Hybrid
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
12.3

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