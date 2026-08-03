Maserati Ghibli Key Specs
- Engine1998 - 3799 cc
- Mileage7.9 - 12.3 kmpl
- Power572.06 bhp
- FuelHybrid/ Petrol
- Boot Space500 litres
- Max Torque730 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
- Kerb Weight1969 kg
Maserati Ghibli is priced between Rs. 1.15 - 1.92 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Maserati Ghibli is available in 6 variants - Hybrid, Hybrid GranSport, Hybrid GranLusso, V6 GranSport, V6 GranLusso, Trofeo.
Maserati Ghibli comes in both hybrid (electric + petrol) and petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1998 - 3799 cc, and features a Sedan body type.
Maserati Ghibli rivals are Mercedes-Benz EQS, Audi A8 L, BMW i5.
Maserati Ghibli gives a mileage in the range 7.9 - 12.3 kmpl (Company claimed).
Maserati Ghibli offers a 5 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Maserati Ghibli
|Rs. 1.15 CrOnwards
|-
|572 bhp
|730 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|7
|500
|4971
|1945
|1461
|-
|Mercedes-Benz EQS
|Rs. 1.3 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|-
|5216 mm
|1926 mm
|1512 mm
|5.6 metres
|GhibliVSEQS
|Audi A8 L
|Rs. 1.34 CrOnwards
|-
|344 bhp
|500 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|505 litres
|5320 mm
|1945 mm
|1488 mm
|6.45 metres
|GhibliVSA8 L
|BMW i5
|Rs. 1.2 CrOnwards
|601 bhp
|795 Nm
|-
|6
|490 litres
|5060 mm
|1900 mm
|1505 mm
|-
|GhibliVSi5
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|572.06 bhp
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|730 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|7.9 - 12.3 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1998 - 3799 cc
|Max Speed
|326 kmph
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol),Petrol
Maserati Ghibli in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) & Petrol variants. Average mileage of Maserati Ghibli's petrol variant is 12.3 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maserati Ghibli Hybrid comes with a 70 litres fuel tank.
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