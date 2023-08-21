Maserati denies Gautam Singhania's claim of its supercar being driver killer

Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer Maserati has denied the allegation made by industrialist and MD of the Raymond Group, Gautam Singhania that its latest supercar, MC20, is a potential driver killer. The supercar was introduced by the OEM in 2021 as a mean machine that can do over 325 kmph. Singhania, an automobile enthusiast, was one of the buyers of the supercar.

However, the car is now just cooling-off in the garage of his home in a tony south Mumbai locality. He doesn't even intend to take the car out for a spin, calling it the “worst" car he has ever driven in his life and cautioned anybody thinking of driving it, calling it as dangerous. "Frankly speaking, I paid for a Maserati but I got a lemon instead," he told PTI.

He added that he witnessed football-like bouncing while behind the wheels of the car, for which the company blamed the Indian road conditions. "I genuinely believe the Maserati MC20 is a dangerous car and somebody might kill himself in it," Singhania had tweeted, asking the Indian authorities and consumer courts to look into it.

He even asked the company to appoint an independent test driver to check on the safety of the model. However, the industrialist claimed that the Franco-Italian-American auto major Stellantis that owns the Maserati is refusing to even acknowledge the shortcomings.

