HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Maserati Granturismo Revealed With Mc20 Hypercar's Twin Turbo V6 Engine

2023 Maserati GranTurismo revealed with MC20 hypercar's twin-turbo V6 engine

2023 Maserati GranTurismo will be offered with a twin-turbo V6 engine and an all-electric powertrain. The grand tourer will be launched next year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Sep 2022, 20:58 PM
Maserati has unveiled the design of the 2023 GranTurismo ahead of official launch. 
2023 Maserati GranTurismo looks like a smaller sibling of the MC20 hypercar. 
At the rear, there are sleek LED headlamps and quad exhaust pipes.
Up-front, there is Maserati's iconic grille with the trident logo. 
2023 Maserati GranTurismo will come with a twin-turbocharged V6 which is also doing duty on MC20. 
Maserati GranTurismo will also be offered with an electric powetrain. 
Maserati has unveiled the design of the 2023 GranTurismo ahead of official launch. 
View all Images
2023 Maserati GranTurismo looks like a smaller sibling of the MC20 hypercar. 
1/5
2023 Maserati GranTurismo looks like a smaller sibling of the MC20 hypercar. 
At the rear, there are sleek LED headlamps and quad exhaust pipes.
2/5
At the rear, there are sleek LED headlamps and quad exhaust pipes.
Up-front, there is Maserati's iconic grille with the trident logo. 
3/5
Up-front, there is Maserati's iconic grille with the trident logo. 
2023 Maserati GranTurismo will come with a twin-turbocharged V6 which is also doing duty on MC20. 
4/5
2023 Maserati GranTurismo will come with a twin-turbocharged V6 which is also doing duty on MC20. 
Maserati GranTurismo will also be offered with an electric powetrain. 
5/5
Maserati GranTurismo will also be offered with an electric powetrain. 

Maserati has unveiled the design of the 2023 GranTurismo ahead of its launch which will happen next year. The manufacturer has only revealed the exterior of the new GranTurismo so the interior is still a mystery. The GranTurismo will be sold with a twin-turbo V6 engine and with an electric powertrain also. Considering that Maserati now also makes hybrid vehicles, the GranTurismo could also get a hybrid powertrain in the future.

The engine on the 2023 GranTurismo is the same unit as the MC20 hypercar. So, it is the Nettuno V6 that has been twin-turbocharged. In MC20, the engine produces 630 hp of max power and 730 Nm of peak torque. As of now, the power and torque output of the GranTurismo is not known. The 2023 GranTurismo will be offered in two versions, Modena and Trofeo. The Trofeo version is expected to be more powerful.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

If Maserati decides to do a hybrid version then it might not come with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit that is doing duty on the Ghibli. Maserati can use a hybridized version of the Nettuno V6 engine. This is because the GranTurismo belongs to a segment above other vehicles. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: Watch: Maserati GranTurismo Folgore breaks cover, leaves little for imagination)

In terms of design, the GranTurismo comes with vertical headlamps that house L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps. The front has Maserati's iconic grille with its trident badge. The 2023 GranTurismo has a coupe design with a two-door body style. Maserati has also replaced the traditional door handles with new ones that sit flush with the bodywork. At the rear, there are quad exhaust pipes and slim LED tail lamps that are inspired by the previous generation of GranTurismo.

Then there is the Granturismo Folgore which is the electric version of GranTurismo. It will produce 1,200 hp of max power from the tri-motor setup. The top speed will be 320 kmph and it would be able to hit 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds. Maserati plans to make all of its vehicles electric by the middle of this decade.

First Published Date: 15 Sep 2022, 20:58 PM IST
TAGS: Maserati Maserati GranTurismo GranTurismo
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

2023 Maserati GranTurismo revealed with MC20 hypercar's twin-turbo V6 engine
2023 Maserati GranTurismo revealed with MC20 hypercar's twin-turbo V6 engine
In pics: 2023 Maserati GranTurismo revealed with MC20's twin-turbo V6 engine
In pics: 2023 Maserati GranTurismo revealed with MC20's twin-turbo V6 engine
Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yezdi Scrambler: Price, specs and features compared
Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yezdi Scrambler: Price, specs and features compared
Need of the hour for auto industry to focus on greener alternatives: PM Modi
Need of the hour for auto industry to focus on greener alternatives: PM Modi
Keeway K300 N and K300 R launched in India, will rival BMW G 310 R and G 310 RR
Keeway K300 N and K300 R launched in India, will rival BMW G 310 R and G 310 RR

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city