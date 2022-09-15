2023 Maserati GranTurismo revealed with MC20 hypercar's twin-turbo V6 engine

2023 Maserati GranTurismo will be offered with a twin-turbo V6 engine and an all-electric powertrain. The grand tourer will be launched next year.

Maserati has unveiled the design of the 2023 GranTurismo ahead of its launch which will happen next year. The manufacturer has only revealed the exterior of the new GranTurismo so the interior is still a mystery. The GranTurismo will be sold with a twin-turbo V6 engine and with an electric powertrain also. Considering that Maserati now also makes hybrid vehicles, the GranTurismo could also get a hybrid powertrain in the future.

The engine on the 2023 GranTurismo is the same unit as the MC20 hypercar. So, it is the Nettuno V6 that has been twin-turbocharged. In MC20, the engine produces 630 hp of max power and 730 Nm of peak torque. As of now, the power and torque output of the GranTurismo is not known. The 2023 GranTurismo will be offered in two versions, Modena and Trofeo. The Trofeo version is expected to be more powerful.

If Maserati decides to do a hybrid version then it might not come with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit that is doing duty on the Ghibli. Maserati can use a hybridized version of the Nettuno V6 engine. This is because the GranTurismo belongs to a segment above other vehicles.

(Also read: Watch: Maserati GranTurismo Folgore breaks cover, leaves little for imagination)

In terms of design, the GranTurismo comes with vertical headlamps that house L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps. The front has Maserati's iconic grille with its trident badge. The 2023 GranTurismo has a coupe design with a two-door body style. Maserati has also replaced the traditional door handles with new ones that sit flush with the bodywork. At the rear, there are quad exhaust pipes and slim LED tail lamps that are inspired by the previous generation of GranTurismo.

Then there is the Granturismo Folgore which is the electric version of GranTurismo. It will produce 1,200 hp of max power from the tri-motor setup. The top speed will be 320 kmph and it would be able to hit 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds. Maserati plans to make all of its vehicles electric by the middle of this decade.

