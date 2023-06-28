Maserati MC20 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 3.69 Crore. Visit your nearest Maserati MC20 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 3.69 Crore. Visit your nearest Maserati MC20 dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Maserati MC20 on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Maserati MC20 is mainly compared to Aston Martin Vantage which starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr in Kolkata, Ferrari Roma which starts at Rs. 3.76 Cr in Kolkata and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe starting at Rs. 3 Cr in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Maserati MC20 Coupe ₹ 3.69 Crore