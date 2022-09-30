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Maserati MC20 Front Left Side
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Maserati MC20 Side View Left
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Maserati MC20 Rear Left View
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Maserati MC20 Front View
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Maserati MC20 Rear View
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Maserati MC20 Top View
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Maserati MC20 Coupe

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3.69 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maserati MC20 Key Specs
Engine3000 cc
Mileage8.6 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all MC20 specs and features

MC20 Coupe

MC20 Coupe Prices

The MC20 Coupe, equipped with a 3.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6 and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.69 Crore (ex-showroom).

MC20 Coupe Mileage

All variants of the MC20 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

MC20 Coupe Engine and Transmission

The MC20 Coupe is powered by a 3000 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 630 bhp @ 7500 rpm and 730 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.

MC20 Coupe vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the MC20's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari F8 Tributo priced ₹4.02 Cr or the Aston Martin Vantage priced ₹3.99 Cr.

MC20 Coupe Specs & Features

The MC20 Coupe has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets and Low Fuel Level Warning.

Maserati MC20 Coupe Price

MC20 Coupe

₹3.69 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,69,00,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,69,00,000
EMI@7,93,125/mo
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Maserati MC20 Coupe Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
3.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.9 seconds
Driving Range
517 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
730 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.6 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
630 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
325 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone with Active Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Semi-virtual Steering and Active Shock Absorbers
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Bootspace
150 litres
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4669 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
Kerb Weight
1500 kg
Height
1224 mm
Width
2178 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
No
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Door Pockets
No
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
One Touch - Up
Front

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
80000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Optional
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Optional
Interior Colours
Nero, Nero / Cuoio, Nero / Blu, Nero / Grigio, Nero / Rosso , Nero / Giallo, Nero / Blue Cielo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather + Alcantara
Interiors
Dual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Maserati MC20 Coupe EMI
EMI7,13,812 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,32,10,000
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,32,10,000
Interest Amount
96,18,746
Payable Amount
4,28,28,746

Maserati MC20 Alternatives

Ferrari F8 Tributo

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MC20vsF8 Tributo
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McLaren GT

McLaren GT

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MC20vsGT
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 Cr
MC20vsHuracan Tecnica

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