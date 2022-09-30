Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Maserati MC20 Coupe

1/22
2/22
3/22
4/22
5/22
View all Images
6/22
3.69 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Maserati MC20 Key Specs
Engine3000 cc
Mileage8.6 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all MC20 specs and features

MC20 Coupe Latest Updates

MC20 is a 2 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of MC20 Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.69 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe

  • Engine Type: 3.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6
  • Max Torque: 730 Nm @ 3000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 150 litres
    • Mileage of Coupe is 8.6 kmpl....Read More

    Maserati MC20 Coupe Price

    Coupe
    ₹3.69 Crore*On-Road Price
    3000 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,69,00,000
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,69,00,000
    EMI@7,93,125/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Maserati MC20 Coupe Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    3.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    2.9 seconds
    Driving Range
    517 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    730 Nm @ 3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    8.6 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    630 bhp @ 7500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Speed
    325 Kmph
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    245 / 35 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Double Wishbone with Active Shock Absorbers
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone with Semi-virtual Steering and Active Shock Absorbers
    Rear Tyres
    305 / 30 R20
    No of Seating Rows
    1 Rows
    Bootspace
    150 litres
    Seating Capacity
    2 Person
    Doors
    2 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Length
    4669 mm
    Wheelbase
    2700 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1500 kg
    Height
    1224 mm
    Width
    2178 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    No
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Front
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Door Pockets
    No
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Boot-lid Opener
    Remote Operated
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    4
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    80000
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    ADAS
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Optional
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
    Ventilated Seats
    Optional
    Interior Colours
    Nero, Nero / Cuoio, Nero / Blu, Nero / Grigio, Nero / Rosso , Nero / Giallo, Nero / Blue Cielo
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather + Alcantara
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Head-rests
    Front
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Maserati MC20 Coupe EMI
    EMI7,13,812 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    3,32,10,000
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    3,32,10,000
    Interest Amount
    96,18,746
    Payable Amount
    4,28,28,746

    Maserati MC20 Alternatives

    Ferrari Roma

    Ferrari Roma Coupe

    3.76 Cr Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    MC20 vs Roma
    Ferrari Portofino

    Ferrari Portofino Coupe

    3.5 Cr Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    MC20 vs Portofino
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo AWD

    3.22 - 3.73 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    MC20 vs Huracan Evo
    McLaren GT

    McLaren GT Coupe

    3.72 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    MC20 vs GT
    Ferrari F8 Tributo

    Ferrari F8 Tributo Berlinetta

    4.02 Cr Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    MC20 vs F8 Tributo

    Popular Maserati Cars

    • Popular
      View all  Maserati Cars

      Latest Cars in India 2023

      Mercedes-Benz GLE

      Mercedes-Benz GLE

      96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
      Check latest offers
      Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

      Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

      98 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      BMW X4

      BMW X4

      96.2 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Harrier

      Tata Harrier

      15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Safari

      Tata Safari

      16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Popular Cars in India 2023

      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      8.1 - 13 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Mahindra Thar

      Mahindra Thar

      10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hyundai Exter

      Hyundai Exter

      6 - 10.1 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Cars in India 2023

      MG G10

      MG G10

      24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Ferrari PurosangueSuv

      Ferrari PurosangueSuv

      3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
      Check details
      Nissan X-Trail

      Nissan X-Trail

      26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Toyota Supra

      Toyota Supra

      85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Vayve Mobility EVA

      Vayve Mobility EVA

      7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details