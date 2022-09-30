|Engine
|3000 cc
|Mileage
|8.6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The MC20 Coupe, equipped with a 3.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6 and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.69 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the MC20 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The MC20 Coupe is powered by a 3000 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 630 bhp @ 7500 rpm and 730 Nm @ 3000 rpm of torque.
In the MC20's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari F8 Tributo priced ₹4.02 Cr or the Aston Martin Vantage priced ₹3.99 Cr.
The MC20 Coupe has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets and Low Fuel Level Warning.