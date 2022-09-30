MC20 is a 2 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of MC20 Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.69 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe MC20 is a 2 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of MC20 Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.69 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe is 60 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 3.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6 Max Torque: 730 Nm @ 3000 rpm Transmission: Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres BootSpace: 150 litres Mileage of Coupe is 8.6 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less