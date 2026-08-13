PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageColoursImages
1/19

MASERATI GranTurismo

₹2.72 - 2.9 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Latest Updates on Maserati GranTurismo

The Maserati GranTurismo officially arrived in India in August 2024, eliciting significant excitement from automotive enthusiasts. The latest edition brings a blend of stunning design, high performance, and cutting-edge technology. Powered by the incredible twin-turbo V6 engine featured in the MC20 hypercar, the GranTurismo promises a driving experience that is nothing short of exhilarating. As Maserati shifts towards an electric future, the GranTurismo also offers an electric variant, the Folgore, showcasing the brand's commitment to innovation and sustainability. With powerful performance, distinguished aesthetics, and a promise of luxury, the Maserati GranTurismo stands as a remarkable representation of modern motoring.

Maserati GranTurismo Price

The price for the Maserati GranTurismo starts from 2.72 crore for the Modena variant, going up to 2.90 crore for the more powerful Trofeo version. Both prices are ex-showroom and subject to customisation options based on the buyer's preferences. These price points reflect the supercar's blend of performance, engineering excellence, and exclusivity, making it a worthy contender in the luxury sports car segment.

Maserati GranTurismo Launch Date

Maserati officially launched the GranTurismo in India on August 30, 2024, marking a significant addition to its luxury sports car lineup. The GranTurismo is available immediately for customers, offering two key variants. Maserati has also announced that the all-electric Folgore will be introduced in the Indian market in 2025. This suits Maserati's ambitious plan to transition towards electric mobility in the coming years, promising a complete shift to electric vehicles by the middle of this decade.

Maserati GranTurismo Variants

The Maserati GranTurismo is available in two impressive variants: 1. Modena: Priced at 2.72 crore, the Modena is designed for grand touring enthusiasts, featuring a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that produces approximately 476 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. It's a perfect blend of comfort and performance, allowing for a 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.9 seconds.2. Trofeo: At 2.90 crore, the Trofeo variant escalates performance with a refined version of the same engine, producing a commanding 542 bhp and 650 Nm of torque. The Trofeo can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in an impressive 3.5 seconds, showcasing its sporty capabilities. Both variants are equipped with all-wheel drive, elevating driving dynamics and stability across different terrains. With the introduction of the Folgore, Maserati diversifies the GranTurismo lineup, offering an eco-friendlier option without compromising performance.

GranTurismo Design and Exterior

The Maserati GranTurismo is an aesthetic marvel, embodying the essence of luxury and sportiness. The exterior design features striking vertical headlamps with L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps that frame the iconic trident grille—a hallmark of the Maserati brand. The GranTurismo's sleek coupe silhouette is accentuated by flush-mounted door handles and a robust rear profile featuring quad exhausts and slender LED tail lamps, which draw inspiration from previous GranTurismo generations. Inspired by aerodynamics and elegance, the design captures attention at every turn, ensuring that the Maserati GranTurismo positively stands out in urban settings and on the racetrack. The attention to detail in the car's design and engineering elegance communicates a powerful statement about Maserati's craftsmanship and commitment to luxury.

GranTurismo Interior and Features

Inside the Maserati GranTurismo, luxury meets technology, creating an inviting and high-tech cabin environment. The interior layout captures opulence through the use of premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship. The cabin features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster, all designed for user convenience and accessibility. Additionally, the car comes with an 8.8-inch touchscreen dedicated to climate control and seat settings, enriching the driving experience.Comfort is at the forefront of the GranTurismo's design, with spacious individual rear seating and a thoughtfully designed centre console. Seating is upholstered in high-quality leather, establishing a serene, luxurious ambience. This fusion of cutting-edge technology and comfortable design elevates the Maserati GranTurismo experience, catering to both drivers and passengers alike.

GranTurismo Fuel Efficiency and Range

While supercars are not primarily known for fuel efficiency, the Maserati GranTurismo manages to strike a balance between power and economy. Buyers can expect an average mileage of around 10 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style. In its electric variant, the GranTurismo Folgore, Maserati promises superior efficiency, offering rapid charging capabilities that provide a significant range with minimal downtime. The Folgore can charge enough for 100 km of range in five minutes.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the Maserati GranTurismo. Equipped with advanced safety features, the GranTurismo aims to provide peace of mind alongside thrilling performance. The vehicle comes standard with a host of active safety systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and an advanced airbag system, all designed to protect occupants in the event of a collision. While specific safety ratings have yet to be released, Maserati's robust engineering and commitment to safety standards suggest that the GranTurismo is engineered to meet high safety benchmarks, complementing its performance capabilities.

Maserati GranTurismo Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2992 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10.15-10.18 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    490 - 550 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    310 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    600 - 650 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1795 kg
View All GranTurismo SpecsView specs icon

Maserati GranTurismo Variants

Maserati GranTurismo price starts at ₹ 2.72 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.9 Cr (Ex-showroom). Maserati GranTurismo comes in 2 variants. Maserati GranTurismo's top variant is Trofeo.
2 Variants Available
GranTurismo Modena
₹2.72 Cr*
2992 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GranTurismo Trofeo
₹2.9 Cr*
2992 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Maserati GranTurismo Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Aug 2026
The Skoda Slavia, Honda City Hybrid, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna offer diverse engine options, pricing, and features, catering to different buyer preferences.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Jul 2026
Maserati unveils updated models and Project GT4 at Goodwood, celebrating 100 years of the Trident logo.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jul 2026
The story compares entry-level hatchbacks: Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault Kwid, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago, and Citroen C3X, highlighting their features, engines, and pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
India plans to mandate isobutanol-diesel blending to enhance energy security, impacting diesel SUVs and the automotive sector.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 May 2026
India's used-car market is rapidly growing, projected to reach $70 billion by FY31, becoming the world's third largest.Read Full Story

Maserati GranTurismo Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with GranTurismo.
Maserati GranTurismo
Porsche 911
VS
Maserati GranTurismoSelect model
Porsche 911Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Exhaust Pipe
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Maserati GranTurismo comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maserati GranTurismo
Maserati GranTurismo image
Rs. 2.72 CrOnwards-542 bhp650 NmAutomaticCoupe6-310 litres4966 mm1957 mm1353 mm6.2 metres
Porsche 911Porsche 911 imageRs. 2.11 CrOnwards
4.62
641 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe6-128 litres4535 mm1900 mm1303 mm5.4 metresGranTurismoVS911
BMW M8BMW M8 imageRs. 2.44 CrOnwards-617 bhp750 NmAutomaticCoupe6130 mm420 litres4867 mm1907 mm1362 mm6.1 metresGranTurismoVSM8
Audi RS Q8Audi RS Q8 imageRs. 2.49 CrOnwards
4.6100
648 bhp850 NmAutomaticSUV8-605 litres5012 mm1998 mm1751 mm6.15 metresGranTurismoVSRS Q8
Lotus EletreLotus Eletre imageRs. 2.55 CrOnwards----SUV8187 mm-5103 mm2135 mm1630 mm-GranTurismoVSEletre
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ PowerMercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power imageRs. 3 CrOnwards
51
587 bhp1164 Nm-SUV9250 mm620 litres4863 mm2187 mm1983 mm-GranTurismoVSG-Class with EQ Power
Lotus EmeyaLotus Emeya imageRs. 2.34 CrOnwards-594.71 bhp--SUV-------GranTurismoVSEmeya

Maserati GranTurismo Images

Maserati GranTurismo Image 1
Maserati GranTurismo Image 2
Maserati GranTurismo Image 3
Maserati GranTurismo Image 4
Maserati GranTurismo Image 5
Maserati GranTurismo Image 6

Maserati GranTurismo Colours

Maserati GranTurismo is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Grigio Incognito
Bianco Astro
Blu Modena
Verde Giada
Nero Assoluto
Grigio Maratea
Grigio incognito

Maserati GranTurismo Alternatives

Porsche 911

Porsche 911

2.11 - 3.82 Cr
GranTurismovs911
BMW M8

BMW M8

2.44 Cr
GranTurismovsM8
Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

2.49 Cr
GranTurismovsRS Q8
Lotus Eletre

Lotus Eletre

2.55 - 2.99 Cr
GranTurismovsEletre
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

3 Cr
GranTurismovsG-Class with EQ Power
BMW XM

BMW XM

2.55 Cr
GranTurismovsXM

Maserati GranTurismo Related News

Maserati has unveiled a new GT4 race car and its latest supercars at Goodwood.
Maserati showcases updated GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale with the Project GT4 at Goodwood
11 Jul 2026
Maserati has launched the all-electric Folgore versions of its grand tourers in India, with prices starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.05 crore, ex-showroom
Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Folgore EVs launched in India, prices revealed
13 Nov 2025
The new Maserati GranTurismo has currently been launched in India with two variant options and features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive system.
2024 Maserati GranTurismo: five key highlights of the Italian V6 tourer
31 Aug 2024
The Alcazar Facelift will get a segment-first Digital Key with an NFC feature apart from a host of other upgrades
Auto news recap, August 30: GranTurismo launched, Alcazar's new teasers & more
31 Aug 2024
Maserati GranTurismo will be sold in two variants.
Maserati GranTurismo launched in India at
31 Aug 2024
View all
 Maserati GranTurismo Related News

Maserati GranTurismo Specifications and Features

Max Power490-550 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque600-650 Nm
Mileage10.18 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2992 cc
Max Speed302-320 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all GranTurismo specs and features

Popular Maserati Cars

  • Popular
View all  Maserati Cars

Top Luxury Cars

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.4 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.18 - 2.25 Cr
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

₹51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2.11 - 3.82 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Coupe Cars

Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin Vanquish

8.85 Cr
Vanquish Price in Delhi
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 Cr
Vantage Price in Delhi
Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

53.55 - 53.86 Lakhs
Q3 Sportback Price in Delhi
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
2 Series Gran Coupe Price in Delhi
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
M4 Competition Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Coupe Cars

view all specs and features
HomeNew CarsMaserati CarsMaserati GranTurismo