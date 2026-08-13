Latest Updates on Maserati GranTurismo

The Maserati GranTurismo officially arrived in India in August 2024, eliciting significant excitement from automotive enthusiasts. The latest edition brings a blend of stunning design, high performance, and cutting-edge technology. Powered by the incredible twin-turbo V6 engine featured in the MC20 hypercar, the GranTurismo promises a driving experience that is nothing short of exhilarating. As Maserati shifts towards an electric future, the GranTurismo also offers an electric variant, the Folgore, showcasing the brand's commitment to innovation and sustainability. With powerful performance, distinguished aesthetics, and a promise of luxury, the Maserati GranTurismo stands as a remarkable representation of modern motoring.

Maserati GranTurismo Price

The price for the Maserati GranTurismo starts from ₹2.72 crore for the Modena variant, going up to ₹2.90 crore for the more powerful Trofeo version. Both prices are ex-showroom and subject to customisation options based on the buyer's preferences. These price points reflect the supercar's blend of performance, engineering excellence, and exclusivity, making it a worthy contender in the luxury sports car segment.

Maserati GranTurismo Launch Date

Maserati officially launched the GranTurismo in India on August 30, 2024, marking a significant addition to its luxury sports car lineup. The GranTurismo is available immediately for customers, offering two key variants. Maserati has also announced that the all-electric Folgore will be introduced in the Indian market in 2025. This suits Maserati's ambitious plan to transition towards electric mobility in the coming years, promising a complete shift to electric vehicles by the middle of this decade.

Maserati GranTurismo Variants

The Maserati GranTurismo is available in two impressive variants: 1. Modena: Priced at ₹2.72 crore, the Modena is designed for grand touring enthusiasts, featuring a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that produces approximately 476 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. It's a perfect blend of comfort and performance, allowing for a 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.9 seconds.2. Trofeo: At ₹2.90 crore, the Trofeo variant escalates performance with a refined version of the same engine, producing a commanding 542 bhp and 650 Nm of torque. The Trofeo can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in an impressive 3.5 seconds, showcasing its sporty capabilities. Both variants are equipped with all-wheel drive, elevating driving dynamics and stability across different terrains. With the introduction of the Folgore, Maserati diversifies the GranTurismo lineup, offering an eco-friendlier option without compromising performance.

GranTurismo Design and Exterior

The Maserati GranTurismo is an aesthetic marvel, embodying the essence of luxury and sportiness. The exterior design features striking vertical headlamps with L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps that frame the iconic trident grille—a hallmark of the Maserati brand. The GranTurismo's sleek coupe silhouette is accentuated by flush-mounted door handles and a robust rear profile featuring quad exhausts and slender LED tail lamps, which draw inspiration from previous GranTurismo generations. Inspired by aerodynamics and elegance, the design captures attention at every turn, ensuring that the Maserati GranTurismo positively stands out in urban settings and on the racetrack. The attention to detail in the car's design and engineering elegance communicates a powerful statement about Maserati's craftsmanship and commitment to luxury.

GranTurismo Interior and Features

Inside the Maserati GranTurismo, luxury meets technology, creating an inviting and high-tech cabin environment. The interior layout captures opulence through the use of premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship. The cabin features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster, all designed for user convenience and accessibility. Additionally, the car comes with an 8.8-inch touchscreen dedicated to climate control and seat settings, enriching the driving experience.Comfort is at the forefront of the GranTurismo's design, with spacious individual rear seating and a thoughtfully designed centre console. Seating is upholstered in high-quality leather, establishing a serene, luxurious ambience. This fusion of cutting-edge technology and comfortable design elevates the Maserati GranTurismo experience, catering to both drivers and passengers alike.

GranTurismo Fuel Efficiency and Range

While supercars are not primarily known for fuel efficiency, the Maserati GranTurismo manages to strike a balance between power and economy. Buyers can expect an average mileage of around 10 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style. In its electric variant, the GranTurismo Folgore, Maserati promises superior efficiency, offering rapid charging capabilities that provide a significant range with minimal downtime. The Folgore can charge enough for 100 km of range in five minutes.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the Maserati GranTurismo. Equipped with advanced safety features, the GranTurismo aims to provide peace of mind alongside thrilling performance. The vehicle comes standard with a host of active safety systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and an advanced airbag system, all designed to protect occupants in the event of a collision. While specific safety ratings have yet to be released, Maserati's robust engineering and commitment to safety standards suggest that the GranTurismo is engineered to meet high safety benchmarks, complementing its performance capabilities.