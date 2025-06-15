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Aston Martin Vantage vs Maserati MC20

In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Maserati MC20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs. 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs MC20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vantage Mc20
BrandAston MartinMaserati
Price₹ 3.99 Cr₹ 3.69 Cr
Mileage9 kmpl8.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3000 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage
V8
₹3.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MC20
Maserati MC20
Coupe
₹3.69 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aston Martin Vantage Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Left View
Taillight
Grille
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2000 rpm730 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
656 bhp @ 6000 rpm630 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4.0 V8 Twin Turbo engine3.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds2.9 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
202 Kmph325 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R21245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll barDouble Wishbone with Active Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Front independent double wishbone design coil springs, anti-roll barDouble Wishbone with Semi-virtual Steering and Active Shock Absorbers
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R21305 / 30 R20
Length
4495 mm4669 mm
Ground Clearance
94 mm-
Wheelbase
2705 mm2700 mm
Height
1275 mm1224 mm
Kerb Weight
1745 kg1500 kg
Width
1980 mm2178 mm
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person2 Person
Doors
2 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
73 litres60 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Scuff Plates
OptionalMetallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontNo
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteRemote Operated
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited80000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
116
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Centre-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesOptional
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyOptional
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
FrontFront
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,55,10,5933,69,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
3,99,00,0003,69,00,000
RTO
40,40,0000
Insurance
15,70,0930
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,78,2007,93,124

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