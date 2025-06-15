In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage and Maserati MC20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V8, Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs. 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. Vantage: 3982 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vantage vs MC20 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vantage
|Mc20
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 3.99 Cr
|₹ 3.69 Cr
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|8.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3000 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6