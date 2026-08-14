In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Maserati MC20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta, Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs. 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F8 Tributo vs MC20 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F8 tributo
|Mc20
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|₹ 3.69 Cr
|Mileage
|7.7 kmpl
|8.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3902 cc
|3000 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6