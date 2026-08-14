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Ferrari F8 Tributo vs Maserati MC20

In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Maserati MC20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari F8 Tributo Price starts at Rs. 4.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Berlinetta, Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs. 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. F8 Tributo: 3902 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F8 Tributo vs MC20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F8 tributo Mc20
BrandFerrariMaserati
Price₹ 4.02 Cr₹ 3.69 Cr
Mileage7.7 kmpl8.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity3902 cc3000 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
F8 Tributo
Ferrari F8 Tributo
Berlinetta
₹4.02 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MC20
Maserati MC20
Coupe
₹3.69 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ferrari F8 Tributo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Steering Controls
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Top View
Rear View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
F154 CG Twin-Turbocharged V83.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
604.5517 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 3250 rpm730 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.758.6 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
711 bhp @ 7000 rpm630 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
3902 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-linkDouble Wishbone with Active Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Independent, Double WishboneDouble Wishbone with Semi-virtual Steering and Active Shock Absorbers
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20305 / 30 R20
Length
46114669 mm
Wheelbase
26502700 mm
Kerb Weight
14351500 kg
Height
12061224 mm
Width
19792178 mm
Bootspace
200150 litres
No of Seating Rows
11 Rows
Seating Capacity
22 Person
Doors
22 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7860 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
FrontFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontNo
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
FrontFront
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited80000
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
NoOptional
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Interior Colours
Tortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / BlackNero, Nero / Cuoio, Nero / Blu, Nero / Grigio, Nero / Rosso , Nero / Giallo, Nero / Blue Cielo
Ventilated Seats
NoOptional
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Head-rests
FrontFront
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,58,56,1613,69,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
4,02,00,0003,69,00,000
RTO
40,74,0000
Insurance
15,81,6610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,85,6277,93,124

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