Maserati MCPura: Overview

The Maserati MCPura has been launched in India with an ex-showroom starting price of ₹4.12 crore. Introduced just three months after its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the MCPura represents the evolution of Maserati’s MC20 supercar, delivering an aggressive design and high-performance V6 powertrain. The car is offered in two variants: the standard hardtop coupe and the Cielo drop-top convertible. Maserati India is allowing buyers to configure the MCPura in five exterior colours, including the striking new AI Aqua Rainbow option.

Maserati MCPura: Price

The MCPura is priced from ₹4.12 crore (ex-showroom) in India, positioning it among the ultra-luxury supercar segment. This price reflects the vehicle’s advanced engineering, bespoke features, and performance-focused V6 powertrain.

Maserati MCPura: Launch Date

The MCPura was launched in India in October 2025, following its global unveiling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier in the year. Both the coupe and the Cielo convertible are available for ordering, with deliveries expected to commence shortly after the launch.

Maserati MCPura: Variants & Colour Options

The MCPura is available in two body styles: a hardtop coupe and the Cielo convertible. Maserati offers five colour options for India, including the new AI Aqua Rainbow shade, which shifts its hue under sunlight to create a rainbow-like visual effect. The coupe is finished in matte shades while the Cielo features a glossy finish. The supercar also includes flamboyant butterfly wing doors and a retractable glass roof on the Cielo, which can switch between opaque and transparent modes.

Maserati MCPura: Mileage

As a high-performance supercar, the Maserati MCPura focuses on power and handling rather than fuel efficiency. The 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 is optimised for performance, delivering 630 bhp and 720 Nm of torque, though no certified mileage figures have been provided for Indian conditions.

Maserati MCPura: Specs & Features

The MCPura builds upon the MC20’s platform with enhanced aerodynamics developed in collaboration with Dallara. The front fascia is defined by a bold grille, sleek lines flow to a configurable rear spoiler, and the diffuser is available in Glossy, Dark Myron, or Carbon Fibre finishes. The car’s carbon monocoque chassis contributes to a kerb weight of 1,500 kg for the coupe.

Inside, the cabin remains driver-focused, with Alcantara upholstery featuring 3D laser-stitching, a floating infotainment display, a digital instrument cluster, and analogue controls housed in a centre console dominated by exposed carbon fibre.

The MCPura is powered by a 3.0-litre Nettuno twin-turbo V6 engine mounted just ahead of the rear axle. The motor produces 630 bhp at peak and 720 Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Performance figures are extreme, with a 0–100 km/h sprint in 2.9 seconds and a top speed exceeding 320 km/h.

Maserati MCPura: Safety

The MCPura includes advanced safety and performance systems standard in Maserati supercars, although the model prioritises driver engagement. Key highlights include a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis for rigidity, advanced traction and stability control systems, and aerodynamic aids to ensure stability at high speeds.

Maserati MCPura: Rivals

In India, the Maserati MCPura competes with ultra-luxury performance cars such as the Ferrari F8 Tributo, Lamborghini Huracán, and McLaren 720S.