1/3

MASERATI MCPura

5.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
4.0
1
Maserati MCPura: Overview

The Maserati MCPura has been launched in India with an ex-showroom starting price of 4.12 crore. Introduced just three months after its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the MCPura represents the evolution of Maserati’s MC20 supercar, delivering an aggressive design and high-performance V6 powertrain. The car is offered in two variants: the standard hardtop coupe and the Cielo drop-top convertible. Maserati India is allowing buyers to configure the MCPura in five exterior colours, including the striking new AI Aqua Rainbow option.

Maserati MCPura: Price

The MCPura is priced from 4.12 crore (ex-showroom) in India, positioning it among the ultra-luxury supercar segment. This price reflects the vehicle’s advanced engineering, bespoke features, and performance-focused V6 powertrain.

Maserati MCPura: Launch Date

The MCPura was launched in India in October 2025, following its global unveiling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier in the year. Both the coupe and the Cielo convertible are available for ordering, with deliveries expected to commence shortly after the launch.

Maserati MCPura: Variants & Colour Options

The MCPura is available in two body styles: a hardtop coupe and the Cielo convertible. Maserati offers five colour options for India, including the new AI Aqua Rainbow shade, which shifts its hue under sunlight to create a rainbow-like visual effect. The coupe is finished in matte shades while the Cielo features a glossy finish. The supercar also includes flamboyant butterfly wing doors and a retractable glass roof on the Cielo, which can switch between opaque and transparent modes.

Maserati MCPura: Mileage

As a high-performance supercar, the Maserati MCPura focuses on power and handling rather than fuel efficiency. The 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 is optimised for performance, delivering 630 bhp and 720 Nm of torque, though no certified mileage figures have been provided for Indian conditions.

Maserati MCPura: Specs & Features

The MCPura builds upon the MC20’s platform with enhanced aerodynamics developed in collaboration with Dallara. The front fascia is defined by a bold grille, sleek lines flow to a configurable rear spoiler, and the diffuser is available in Glossy, Dark Myron, or Carbon Fibre finishes. The car’s carbon monocoque chassis contributes to a kerb weight of 1,500 kg for the coupe.

Inside, the cabin remains driver-focused, with Alcantara upholstery featuring 3D laser-stitching, a floating infotainment display, a digital instrument cluster, and analogue controls housed in a centre console dominated by exposed carbon fibre.

The MCPura is powered by a 3.0-litre Nettuno twin-turbo V6 engine mounted just ahead of the rear axle. The motor produces 630 bhp at peak and 720 Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Performance figures are extreme, with a 0–100 km/h sprint in 2.9 seconds and a top speed exceeding 320 km/h.

Maserati MCPura: Safety

The MCPura includes advanced safety and performance systems standard in Maserati supercars, although the model prioritises driver engagement. Key highlights include a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis for rigidity, advanced traction and stability control systems, and aerodynamic aids to ensure stability at high speeds.

Maserati MCPura: Rivals

In India, the Maserati MCPura competes with ultra-luxury performance cars such as the Ferrari F8 Tributo, Lamborghini Huracán, and McLaren 720S.

Maserati MCPura Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3000 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    9 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    621 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    720 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1394 kg
View All MCPura Specs
Maserati MCPura Variants

Maserati MCPura price starts at ₹ 5.12 Cr .
1 Variant Available
MCPura Coupe
₹5.12 Cr*
3000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Maserati MCPura Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Feb 2026
Calendar icon31 Jan 2026
Maserati unveils the MCPura Cielo Frozen Magma, a one-off supercar for the I.C.E St. Moritz event, featuring unique design and powerful V6 engine.Read Full Story

Maserati MCPura comparison with similar cars

Maserati MCPura CAR - main product image
Maserati MCPura
Lamborghini Urus CAR image for comparison
Lamborghini Urus
McLaren 720S CAR image for comparison
McLaren 720S
McLaren 750S CAR image for comparison
McLaren 750S
Aston Martin DB12 CAR image for comparison
Aston Martin DB12
Ferrari 812 CAR image for comparison
Ferrari 812
Lamborghini Urus SE CAR image for comparison
Lamborghini Urus SE
₹5.12 Cr*
₹4.18 Cr*
₹4.65 Cr*
₹5.91 Cr*
₹4.59 Cr*
₹5.2 Cr*
₹4.57 Cr*
Airbags
-
Airbags
8
Airbags
4
Airbags
4
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Power
621 bhp
Power
789 bhp
Power
711 bhp
Power
740 bhp
Power
670 bhp
Power
789 bhp
Power
789 bhp
Torque
720 Nm
Torque
800 Nm
Torque
770 Nm
Torque
800 Nm
Torque
800 Nm
Torque
718 Nm
Torque
800 Nm
Length
4667 mm
Length
5123 mm
Length
4543
Length
4569 mm
Length
4739 mm
Length
4657
Length
5123 mm
Height
1226 mm
Height
1638 mm
Height
1194
Height
1196 mm
Height
1279 mm
Height
1276
Height
1638 mm

Maserati MCPura Images

Maserati MCPura Image 1
Maserati MCPura Image 2
Maserati MCPura Image 3

Maserati MCPura Colours

Maserati MCPura is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Nero Esenza
Grigio Incognito
Verde Royale Metallic
Night Interaction Metallic
Devil Orange Metallic
Giallo Genio Metallic
Blu Infinito Metallic
Grigio Mistero Metallic
Bianco Audace Matte
Rosso Vincente
Nero esenza

MCPuravsUrus
MCPuravs720S
MCPuravs750S
MCPuravsDB12
MCPuravs812
MCPuravsHuracan STO
Maserati MCPura User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
3Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review

User Reviews

Perfect cruiser with sports best look
The Maserati MC20 is a great car for its money, with aggressive looks, sporty driving modes and excellent build quality - perfect for every ride.
By: Abdul ahad (Oct 12, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Maserati MCPura Related News

 Maserati MCPura Related News

Maserati MCPura Specifications and Features

Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Max Torque720 Nm
Mileage9 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine3000 cc
Max Speed320 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all MCPura specs and features

Maserati MCPura Mileage

Maserati MCPura in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Maserati MCPura's petrol variant is 9 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maserati MCPura Coupe comes with a litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Coupe
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
9 kmpl

view all specs and features