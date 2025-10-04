Maserati MCPura launched in India at 4.12 cr: Italian V6 pushes over 630 bhp

HT Auto
  • The Maserati MCPura has been launched in India at 4.12 crore (ex-showroom). Offered in coupe and Cielo convertible variants, the supercar gets the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine with 630 bhp.

Maserati MCPura
The Maserati MCPura has been launched in India at ₹4.12 crore, ex-showroom, and it comes in both coupe and drop-top variants
Maserati MCPura
The Maserati MCPura has been launched in India at ₹4.12 crore, ex-showroom, and it comes in both coupe and drop-top variants
The Maserati MCPura is the latest flame-breathing supercar from the Italian marque, and it has been launched in India just three months after its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Billed as an evolution of the MC20 halo car, the MCPura is available in two variants: the standard hardtop and the Cielo drop-top convertible. Priced from 4.12 crore (ex-showroom), the MCPura can be configured in 5 exterior colours, including a new AI Aqua Rainbow option.

Maserati MCPura: Design

Maserati MCPura
Maserati has included flamboyant butterfly wing doors in the MCPura, alongside a retractable glass roof for the convertible
Maserati MCPura
Maserati has included flamboyant butterfly wing doors in the MCPura, alongside a retractable glass roof for the convertible

The MCPura grows more aggressive over the MC20, sporting designed changes optimised by racing firm Dallara for enhanced aerodynamic efficiency. The front fascia features a bold grille that emphasises the car’s sporty stance, while the overall silhouette is designed to comfortably slice through the air. Sleek lines lead all the way back to the rear spoiler and a massive diffuser, which can be configured in three finishes: Glossy, Dark Myron, or Carbon Fibre.

Maserati says that while the entire colour palette is designed specifically for the car, the AI Aqua Rainbow colour option stands out with its bright blue shade that changes its hue under the sun to emit a rainbow-like visual effect. The colour is complemented by a matte finish on the coupe, while the Cielo gets a glossy finish.

Maserati has included flamboyant butterfly wing doors in the MCPura, alongside a retractable glass roof for the convertible, which can be turned opaque or transparent. The supercar is built around a carbon monocoque chassis, which results in an overall kerb weight of 1,500 kg (coupe).

Maserati MC20: Spec-sheet breakdown

CategoryDetails
Price (India)From 4.12 crore (ex-showroom)
VariantsHardtop Coupe, Cielo Convertible
Engine3.0-litre twin-turbo Nettuno V6
Power630 bhp
Torque720 Nm
Transmission8-speed dual-clutch automatic
DrivetrainRear-wheel drive
0–100 kmph2.9 seconds
Top Speed320+ kmph
Kerb Weight~1,500 kg (coupe)
ChassisCarbon fibre monocoque
Design HighlightsButterfly doors, rear spoiler, diffuser (3 finishes), AI Aqua Rainbow paint, retractable glass roof (Cielo)
InteriorAlcantara upholstery, digital cluster, floating infotainment, carbon fibre centre console

Maserati MCPura: Interior

Maserati MCPura
The MCPura's cabin brings a no-frills driver-focused experience and is roughly identical to the MC20q
Maserati MCPura
The MCPura's cabin brings a no-frills driver-focused experience and is roughly identical to the MC20q

The cabin is roughly identical to the MC20, which means it is quite the no-frills driver-focused experience. The cabin and seats are upholstered in Alcantara with laser-stitching that provides a 3D effect. The dashboard features a floating infotainment display and a driver’s digital cluster behind the steering wheel. The rest is dominated by naked carbon fibre, including the centre console, which features analogue controls for most of the vehicle functions.

Also Read : Bentley teases new Continental GT variant, marks return of century-old nameplate

Maserati MCPura: Engine and performance

The MCPura derives its power from the same Nettuno V6 engine that saw the light of day in the MC20, with the India-spec models retaining all the specifications offered globally. The 3.0-litre twin-turbo engine is fitted right ahead of the rear axle and sends 630 bhp and 720 Nm of torque to the rear wheels. With this, Maserati claims the MCPura can shoot from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. The engine is mated to an 8-speed DCT and tops out at a notch above 320 kmph.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2025, 18:08 pm IST

