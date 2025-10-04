Maserati MCPura launched in India at 4.12 cr: Italian V6 pushes over 630 bhp

The Maserati MCPura is the latest flame-breathing supercar from the Italian marque, and it has been launched in India just three months after its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Billed as an evolution of the MC20 halo car, the MCPura is available in two variants: the standard hardtop and the Cielo drop-top convertible. Priced from ₹4.12 crore (ex-showroom), the MCPura can be configured in 5 exterior colours, including a new AI Aqua Rainbow option.

Maserati MCPura: Design

Maserati has included flamboyant butterfly wing doors in the MCPura, alongside a retractable glass roof for the convertible

The MCPura grows more aggressive over the MC20, sporting designed changes optimised by racing firm Dallara for enhanced aerodynamic efficiency. The front fascia features a bold grille that emphasises the car’s sporty stance, while the overall silhouette is designed to comfortably slice through the air. Sleek lines lead all the way back to the rear spoiler and a massive diffuser, which can be configured in three finishes: Glossy, Dark Myron, or Carbon Fibre.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maserati MC20 3000.0 cc 3000.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.69 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche 911 3996 cc 3996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.99 Cr Compare View Offers Ferrari Roma 3855 cc 3855 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.76 Cr Compare View Offers Ferrari Portofino 3855 cc 3855 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.50 Cr Compare View Offers McLaren GT 3994 cc 3994 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.72 Cr Compare View Offers Aston Martin Vantage 3982 cc 3982 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.99 Cr Compare View Offers

Maserati says that while the entire colour palette is designed specifically for the car, the AI Aqua Rainbow colour option stands out with its bright blue shade that changes its hue under the sun to emit a rainbow-like visual effect. The colour is complemented by a matte finish on the coupe, while the Cielo gets a glossy finish.

Maserati has included flamboyant butterfly wing doors in the MCPura, alongside a retractable glass roof for the convertible, which can be turned opaque or transparent. The supercar is built around a carbon monocoque chassis, which results in an overall kerb weight of 1,500 kg (coupe).

Maserati MC20: Spec-sheet breakdown Category Details Price (India) From ₹ 4.12 crore (ex-showroom) Variants Hardtop Coupe, Cielo Convertible Engine 3.0-litre twin-turbo Nettuno V6 Power 630 bhp Torque 720 Nm Transmission 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive 0–100 kmph 2.9 seconds Top Speed 320+ kmph Kerb Weight ~1,500 kg (coupe) Chassis Carbon fibre monocoque Design Highlights Butterfly doors, rear spoiler, diffuser (3 finishes), AI Aqua Rainbow paint, retractable glass roof (Cielo) Interior Alcantara upholstery, digital cluster, floating infotainment, carbon fibre centre console

Maserati MCPura: Interior

The MCPura's cabin brings a no-frills driver-focused experience and is roughly identical to the MC20q

The cabin is roughly identical to the MC20, which means it is quite the no-frills driver-focused experience. The cabin and seats are upholstered in Alcantara with laser-stitching that provides a 3D effect. The dashboard features a floating infotainment display and a driver’s digital cluster behind the steering wheel. The rest is dominated by naked carbon fibre, including the centre console, which features analogue controls for most of the vehicle functions.

Also Read : Bentley teases new Continental GT variant, marks return of century-old nameplate

Maserati MCPura: Engine and performance

The MCPura derives its power from the same Nettuno V6 engine that saw the light of day in the MC20, with the India-spec models retaining all the specifications offered globally. The 3.0-litre twin-turbo engine is fitted right ahead of the rear axle and sends 630 bhp and 720 Nm of torque to the rear wheels. With this, Maserati claims the MCPura can shoot from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. The engine is mated to an 8-speed DCT and tops out at a notch above 320 kmph.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: