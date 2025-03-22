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Maserati MCPura Cielo Petrol Automatic (DCT)

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
5.93 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maserati MCPura Key Specs
Engine3000 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all MCPura specs and features

MCPura Cielo Petrol Automatic (DCT)

MCPura Cielo Petrol Automatic (DCT) Prices

The MCPura Cielo Petrol Automatic (DCT), equipped with Automatic (DCT), is listed at ₹5.93 Crore (ex-showroom).

MCPura Cielo Petrol Automatic (DCT) Mileage

All variants of the MCPura offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

MCPura Cielo Petrol Automatic (DCT) Colours

The MCPura Cielo Petrol Automatic (DCT) is available in 10 colour options: Nero Esenza, Grigio Incognito, Verde Royale Metallic, Night Interaction Metallic, Devil Orange Metallic, Giallo Genio Metallic, Blu Infinito Metallic, Grigio Mistero Metallic, Bianco Audace Matte, Rosso Vincente.

MCPura Cielo Petrol Automatic (DCT) Engine and Transmission

The MCPura Cielo Petrol Automatic (DCT) is powered by a 3000 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT). This unit makes 621 bhp and 720 Nm of torque.

MCPura Cielo Petrol Automatic (DCT) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the MCPura's price range, buyers can choose to consider the McLaren 720S priced between ₹4.65 Cr - 5.04 Cr or the McLaren 750S priced ₹5.91 Cr.

MCPura Cielo Petrol Automatic (DCT) Specs & Features

The MCPura Cielo Petrol Automatic (DCT) has Trip Meter, Tachometer, Average Speed and Clock.

Maserati MCPura Cielo Petrol Automatic (DCT) Price

MCPura Cielo Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹5.93 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,20,00,000
RTO
52,54,000
Insurance
20,36,698
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,92,91,198
EMI@12,74,399/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maserati MCPura Cielo Petrol Automatic (DCT) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
720 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
621 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Engine
3000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4667 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
Height
1226 mm
Kerb Weight
1394 kg
Width
1965 mm

Capacity

Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED

Entertainment, Information & Communication

GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes

Safety

Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Maserati MCPura Cielo Petrol Automatic (DCT) EMI
EMI11,46,959 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,33,62,078
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,33,62,078
Interest Amount
1,54,55,473
Payable Amount
6,88,17,551

Maserati MCPura other Variants

MCPura Base Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹4.96 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,35,00,000
RTO
44,04,000
Insurance
17,08,917
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,96,13,417
EMI@10,66,386/mo
Add to Compare
Close

MCPura Coupe

₹5.84 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,12,00,000
RTO
51,70,000
Insurance
20,05,848
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,83,76,348
EMI@12,54,735/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maserati MCPura Alternatives

McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 Cr
MCPuravs720S
McLaren 750S

McLaren 750S

5.91 Cr
MCPuravs750S
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.1 Cr
+11
MCPuravsDB12
Ferrari 812

Ferrari 812

5.2 Cr
MCPuravs812
Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Huracan STO

4.99 Cr
MCPuravsHuracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4.61 Cr
MCPuravsHuracan Sterrato

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