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MASERATI GT2 Stradale

₹5.72 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maserati GT2 Stradale Price:

Maserati GT2 Stradale is priced at Rs. 5.72 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Maserati GT2 Stradale?

The Maserati GT2 Stradale is available in 1 variant - V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT).

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Maserati GT2 Stradale?

Maserati GT2 Stradale comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3000 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Maserati GT2 Stradale?

Maserati GT2 Stradale rivals are Maserati MCPura, McLaren 750S, McLaren 720S, Ferrari 812, Lamborghini Huracan STO, Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.

Maserati GT2 Stradale Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3000 cc
  • Power iconPower
    631.24 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    720 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1475 kg
View All GT2 Stradale SpecsView specs icon

Maserati GT2 Stradale Variants

Maserati GT2 Stradale price starts at ₹ 5.72 Cr .
1 Variant Available
GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT)
₹5.72 Cr*
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Maserati GT2 Stradale comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maserati GT2 Stradale
Maserati GT2 Stradale image
Rs. 5.72 CrOnwards---Automatic Coupe-------
Maserati MCPuraMaserati MCPura imageRs. 5.12 CrOnwards
4.71
621 bhp720 NmAutomaticCoupe---4667 mm1965 mm1226 mm-GT2 StradaleVSMCPura
McLaren 750SMcLaren 750S imageRs. 5.91 CrOnwards-740 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe4107 mm150 litres4569 mm2161 mm1196 mm6.2 metresGT2 StradaleVS750S
McLaren 720SMcLaren 720S imageRs. 4.65 CrOnwards-711 bhp770 NmAutomaticCoupe4107584543205911946.05GT2 StradaleVS720S
Ferrari 812Ferrari 812 imageRs. 5.2 CrOnwards-789 bhp718 NmAutomaticCoupe6--465719711276-GT2 StradaleVS812
Lamborghini Huracan STOLamborghini Huracan STO imageRs. 4.99 CrOnwards-630 bhp565 NmAutomaticCoupe6-150454919451220-GT2 StradaleVSHuracan STO

Maserati GT2 Stradale Images

Maserati GT2 Stradale Image 1

Maserati GT2 Stradale Alternatives

Maserati MCPura

Maserati MCPura

5.12 Cr
GT2 StradalevsMCPura
McLaren 750S

McLaren 750S

5.91 Cr
GT2 Stradalevs750S
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 Cr
GT2 Stradalevs720S
Ferrari 812

Ferrari 812

5.2 Cr
GT2 Stradalevs812
Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Huracan STO

4.99 Cr
GT2 StradalevsHuracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4.61 Cr
GT2 StradalevsHuracan Sterrato

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Maserati GT2 Stradale Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power631.24 bhp
Body Type Coupe
Max Torque720 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine3000 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all GT2 Stradale specs and features

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