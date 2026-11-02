Maserati GT2 Stradale Price:

Maserati GT2 Stradale is priced at Rs. 5.72 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Maserati GT2 Stradale?

The Maserati GT2 Stradale is available in 1 variant - V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT).

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Maserati GT2 Stradale?

Maserati GT2 Stradale comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3000 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of Maserati GT2 Stradale?

Maserati GT2 Stradale rivals are Maserati MCPura, McLaren 750S, McLaren 720S, Ferrari 812, Lamborghini Huracan STO, Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.