Maserati GT2 Stradale Key Specs
- Engine3000 cc
- Power631.24 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque720 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
- Kerb Weight1475 kg
Maserati GT2 Stradale is priced at Rs. 5.72 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Maserati GT2 Stradale is available in 1 variant - V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT).
Maserati GT2 Stradale comes in petrol engine options, comes with 3000 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.
Maserati GT2 Stradale rivals are Maserati MCPura, McLaren 750S, McLaren 720S, Ferrari 812, Lamborghini Huracan STO, Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Maserati GT2 Stradale
|Rs. 5.72 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Automatic
|Coupe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maserati MCPura
|Rs. 5.12 CrOnwards
|621 bhp
|720 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|-
|-
|-
|4667 mm
|1965 mm
|1226 mm
|-
|GT2 StradaleVSMCPura
|McLaren 750S
|Rs. 5.91 CrOnwards
|-
|740 bhp
|800 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|107 mm
|150 litres
|4569 mm
|2161 mm
|1196 mm
|6.2 metres
|GT2 StradaleVS750S
|McLaren 720S
|Rs. 4.65 CrOnwards
|-
|711 bhp
|770 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|107
|58
|4543
|2059
|1194
|6.05
|GT2 StradaleVS720S
|Ferrari 812
|Rs. 5.2 CrOnwards
|-
|789 bhp
|718 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|-
|4657
|1971
|1276
|-
|GT2 StradaleVS812
|Lamborghini Huracan STO
|Rs. 4.99 CrOnwards
|-
|630 bhp
|565 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|150
|4549
|1945
|1220
|-
|GT2 StradaleVSHuracan STO
View all Popular Coupe Cars
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|631.24 bhp
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Max Torque
|720 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|3000 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price