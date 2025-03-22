|Engine
|3000 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT), equipped with a V6 and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, is listed at ₹6.52 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GT2 Stradale offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT) is powered by a 3000 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears. This unit makes 631.24 bhp and 720 Nm of torque.
In the GT2 Stradale's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati MCPura priced ₹5.12 Cr or the McLaren 750S priced ₹5.91 Cr.
The GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT) has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Steering Adjustment, Central Locking, Follow me home headlamps, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Air Conditioner, Cruise Control and 12V Power Outlets.