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Maserati GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT)

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.52 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maserati GT2 Stradale Key Specs
Engine 3000 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all GT2 Stradale specs and features

GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT)

GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT) Prices

The GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT), equipped with a V6 and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, is listed at ₹6.52 Crore (ex-showroom).

GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT) Mileage

All variants of the GT2 Stradale offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT) Engine and Transmission

The GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT) is powered by a 3000 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears. This unit makes 631.24 bhp and 720 Nm of torque.

GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the GT2 Stradale's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati MCPura priced ₹5.12 Cr or the McLaren 750S priced ₹5.91 Cr.

GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT) Specs & Features

The GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT) has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Steering Adjustment, Central Locking, Follow me home headlamps, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Air Conditioner, Cruise Control and 12V Power Outlets.

Maserati GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT) Price

GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT)

₹6.52 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
5,72,00,000
RTO
57,74,000
Insurance
22,37,222
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,52,11,722
EMI@14,01,654/mo
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Maserati GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
V6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.8s
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
720 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
631.24 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0
Engine
3000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Wheels
Alloy
Front Brake Type
Disc

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4669 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
Kerb Weight
1475 kg
Height
1222 mm
Width
1965 mm

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes

Instrumentation

Instrument Cluster
Digital

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch Screen

Safety

Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Ventilated Seats
Yes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Maserati GT2 Stradale V6 Petrol Automatic (DCT) EMI
EMI12,61,489 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,86,90,549
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,86,90,549
Interest Amount
1,69,98,780
Payable Amount
7,56,89,329

Maserati GT2 Stradale Alternatives

Maserati MCPura

Maserati MCPura

5.12 Cr
+5
GT2 StradalevsMCPura
McLaren 750S

McLaren 750S

5.91 Cr
GT2 Stradalevs750S
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 Cr
GT2 Stradalevs720S
Ferrari 812

Ferrari 812

5.2 Cr
GT2 Stradalevs812
Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Huracan STO

4.99 Cr
GT2 StradalevsHuracan STO
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4.61 Cr
GT2 StradalevsHuracan Sterrato

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